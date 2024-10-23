Open in App
    • Taunton Daily Gazette

    7 places to buy, rent or make Halloween costumes near Taunton for every price level

    By Daniel Schemer, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

    2 days ago

    TAUNTON — Halloween is right around the corner .

    If you're a last-minute costume shopper, you probably tough it out and stick with the first costume place you go to.

    Aside from big box stores, like Walmart and Target, which usually have a section of their stores dedicated to Halloween costumes and decor, what is a resident of the greater Taunton area to do? Where do you go?

    The Gazette researched and compiled a small list of places to buy, rent, or possibly even create costumes.

    Some are well known for this occasion, some are smaller and require some effort searching through, and some may require a farther-than-anticipated drive.

    The purpose of this story is to show that you have options.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxQd1_0wINLxek00

    Spirit Halloween

    The obvious selection.  The seasonal pop-up store has become a staple across the United States, typically opening up shop in the empty buildings of dead businesses. It’s popular for its vast assortment of costumes, décor, and animatronic displays.

    Spirit Halloween opened 28 stores in Massachusetts this season, starting in early August. The closest one in the area is in Raynham, 240 Broadway (Route 138) in the the same plaza as Market Basket.

    Its hours are Monday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    Search online at Spirit Halloween’s main website for any digital coupons or discounts.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MKu0Q_0wINLxek00

    'Witness for yourself' Taunton Halloween display takes it to next level. How to visit

    Party City

    The year-round holiday and event national store chain is a go-to establishment for Halloween costumes, décor and accessories. Discounts, clearance, and daily deals happen in every store.

    The closest one in the area is located at 600 South St. West, in Raynham , in the same plaza as Burlington Coat Factory and Home Goods.

    Its hours are Monday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNdK8_0wINLxek00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKiov_0wINLxek00

    How to visit Taunton family transforms lawn with over-the-top Halloween decorations

    Taunton Thrift

    The thrift center offshoot of Taunton Antiques Center at 22 Weir St. is a great local place to stop by, if you are on a budget, and are willing to put in the effort in doing a deep dive into their shelves and clothing racks.

    Staff at Taunton Thrift said they get new Halloween décor, accessories, apparel and even costumes almost daily.

    Construction on Weir Street currently makes it difficult to park, but Taunton Thrift remains a great local option for finding an inexpensive diamond-in-the-rough costume option.

    Its hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 5 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43T0BO_0wINLxek00

    Just Looking Quality Consignment Shoppe

    Just Looking is another great local, small business option.

    This thrift and consignment store in Raynham is currently advertising a large collection of Halloween décor and costumes, especially kids' and women’s costumes.

    Just Looking is located at 575 South St. West in Raynham, across the street from the Home Goods plaza.

    Its hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is closed on Sunday and Monday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cpsj7_0wINLxek00

    Circa Vintage Wear

    If you are willing to make the drive to New Bedford, this vintage clothing store is worth it. Founded in 1986, Circa may not sell packaged costumes, but it is the place to go if you are a DIY-er when it comes to making or assembling your own costumes.

    The 7,000-square-foot building, originally a factory from the 1920s, is filled to the brim with vintage clothing and accessories. The limit is your imagination.

    Circa is located at 204 Court St. in New Bedford.

    At present time, they are only open on weekends: Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday 12 to 4 p.m.

    Fountain Street Creative

    If you want to be the highlight of the ball or costume party, Fountain Street Creative could be worth your time.

    This costume rental place, located right up the road in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has decades worth of costumes, garments, and uniquely crafted apparel for rent due to its many decades of continued work as an events coordinator and designer.

    Their outfits have also been used in TV, movie, and theatrical productions, according to their website .

    There are no public hours of operation. Fountain Street Creative at 390 Pine St., Pawtucket, is by appointment only. You have to call 401-413-6874 to book an appointment.

    This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 7 places to buy, rent or make Halloween costumes near Taunton for every price level

