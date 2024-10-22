'Witness for yourself': Taunton Halloween display takes it to next level. How to visit

TAUNTON — Home haunting is an art and passion for Devon Machado, as evidenced by the massive display he sets up at his home on Anawan Street in Taunton every year.

“This is an art form for me. People expect it from me, and enjoy it every year,” said Machado, who takes on his Halloween-Samhain persona through mask and costume for his seasonal display every year.

Now in its fifth year, the Taunton House of Horror has become a popular free Halloween attraction in Taunton, drawing kids and families from all over.

“This is for all audiences. It’s for anyone who loves Halloween,” Machado said.

Machado goes all out with the displays and lighting. No matter where you are on Anawan Street, you’ll know his house when you see it.

Like any artist, Machado looks at every year as a chance to outdo the previous, with new displays and features, as well as exceeding the previous year’s attendance.

Last year , "over 500 trick-or-treaters" witnessed the Taunton House of Horror on Halloween, complete with lighting, fog and smoke emitters, ominous music and volunteer scare actors. He hopes to top that number this year.

Kid-friendly Taunton Halloween fun Organizers hope to get 1,000 kids to attend Taunton Halloween Disney-themed fundraiser

The devil is in the details

Machado uses all of his arts background for his horror attraction as, he said, there’s no wasted space as he finds purpose for all of his 30-foot-wide by 15-foot-deep front yard, while also bringing more height to his display.

The setup of Taunton House of Horror involves a combination of the innumerable props and displays he’s collected over the years, stored the rest of the year in the basement, with natural, homemade props he constructs, like the staff he holds, topped with the head of the demon monster from the 2012 horror movie "Sinister."

“The intricacies of the setup allow visitors to feel like they’ve stepped into another realm without setting foot on the porch. Everything is carefully measured and strategically placed to maximize the surprise and suspense from every angle,” said Machado, in an email after an in-person interview.

Another Halloween display worth a visit Taunton family transforms lawn with over-the-top Halloween decorations. How to visit

Immersive experience

His experience as a DJ also comes in handy at the House of Horror, allowing him to use the lighting, fog emitters, and music to full effect, and to customize it according to the age demographic presently in front of his display.

This year, he’s particularly proud of an upgrade to his audio technology, what he refers to as “frequency manipulation,” which, he said, influences a patron’s brain activity and how they react to the attraction.

“The energy and sounds echoing about in the neighborhood make you feel like you’re entering another world before you even see the lights. It definitely elicits an emotional response you have to witness for yourself,” said Machado.

The endgame

Machado said he does this every year out of his love of Halloween and to connect with his neighbors and the Taunton community as a whole.

“The community loves this and comes out to it. All my neighbors every year have supported it,” Machado said.

Ultimately, he would love to start and run his own professional haunted house business down the line, like Factory of Terror or Barrett’s Haunted Mansion, when he outgrows the home haunting scene.

“If I get in the game, I don’t just want to be another player. I want to take it to another level,” Machado said.

Donations

Currently, Taunton House of Horror is collecting non-perishable food donations for local food drives.

They are also accepting any monetary donations via Venmo or Cash App, to cover maintenance and upkeep for the displays, as well as the cost of the many pounds of candy they hand out to kids every Halloween.

Details for visiting the House of Horror

Through Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, you can visit the Taunton House of Horror for a show, starting at 6:30 p.m. The hours vary according to the following schedule:

Tuesday, Oct. 22 through Thursday, Oct. 24, music and sound effects will go from 6:30-8 p.m. and lighting until 10 p.m.

For the weekend of Oct. 25 – 27, the full show, complete with lighting, music and sound effects, goes from 6:30– 9:30p.m. and lighting until 11 p.m.

For Halloween week, the full show goes from 6:30–8:30p.m., with lighting staying on until 10 p.m.

On Halloween night, Machado said the intention is to convey an authentic Samhain celebration ritual through additional lights, special effects and music. Samhain is a Gaelic festival around Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 welcoming the harvest and ushering in “the dark half of the year,” according to History.com .

Shows are free and candy will be given out to kids on Halloween.

Guidelines for visiting the attraction

No Walk-Through, Display Only : Visitors are asked to stay on the sidewalk, outside the porch, and within the designated viewing area. No one is allowed to step onto the porch or enter the house.

: Visitors are asked to stay on the sidewalk, outside the porch, and within the designated viewing area. No one is allowed to step onto the porch or enter the house. Parking : Street parking only — please avoid blocking driveways or intersections.

: Street parking only — please avoid blocking driveways or intersections. Parents : Please ensure that children are accompanied at all times.

: Please ensure that children are accompanied at all times. Photos & Social Media : Take pictures, share them, and tag @TAUNTONHOUSEOFHORROR on Facebook!

: Take pictures, share them, and tag @TAUNTONHOUSEOFHORROR on Facebook! Safety First : Let’s keep the fun spooky but safe — no mischief, no touching the props or leaning on anything, and please respect the boundaries of the display area.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 'Witness for yourself': Taunton Halloween display takes it to next level. How to visit