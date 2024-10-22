'Help people with their recovery': New Taunton addiction clinic touts short wait times

TAUNTON — The new Comprehensive Recovery Services location in Taunton says that they have plenty of availability for patients who are struggling with mental health and addiction issues.

"We do not have a big wait time," Program Director Deb Jezard told the Gazette. "We can see people within usually the same week."

Comprehensive Recovery Services, which also has a location in Quincy and which opened its Taunton location in 2024, held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Taunton Chamber of Commerce last week.

"We are a behavior health clinic, so we have counseling and psychiatry," Jezard explained. "We also have a substance use disorder program."

Not a direct replacement for Morton Hospital MORCAP program

Near the end of September, Morton Hospital announced that they were closing their MORCAP addiction treatment program . MORCAP was a "level four" treatment facility that provided around-the-clock medical supervision to patients.

Comprehensive Recovery Services, which is outpatient only, is not a direct replacement for the old Morton Hospital program, Jezard cautioned, as it does not provide level four treatment services.

"We can, however, help people with their recovery, and help them get well and get back to the life they're trying to get to," Jezard explained. "We just don't do acute detox."

'Great response' from Taunton community, Jezard says

Jezard said that there has been a "great response" from Taunton to the new Comprehensive Recovery Services location.

She added that she has joined the City of Taunton's Opioid Task Force .

"I'm very impressed with all of the services that Taunton has to offer their community," Jezard said. "We just want to be part of that team."

Where is Comprehensive Recovery Services located?

Comprehensive Recovery Services is located on 54 Court St. in Taunton.

Contact information

More information is available on the Comprehensive Recovery Services website or by calling 617-842-5683.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: 'Help people with their recovery': New Taunton addiction clinic touts short wait times