Dooner blasts state for handing out EBT cards like 'candy.' Is she right? What we found

TAUNTON — Taunton City Councilor Kelly Dooner — the Republican candidate for Taunton's state Senate seat — has gotten state and national media attention for her criticisms of the state agency that administers food stamps in Massachusetts.

In a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Dooner said she would file legislation, if elected, to require the Department of Transitional Assistance to verify the social security numbers of anyone applying for food stamps. In an earlier press release, Dooner called for an audit of the department.

According to her press releases, Dooner is particularly concerned about the number of active EBT cards. According to information that the Department of Transitional Assistance provided to Dooner in response to a public records request she filed, in September 2024 there were 2,616,882 "active cards," compared to 1,944,399 active cards in July 2023.

"This is a huge increase in one year’s time," Dooner said of the 672,483 increase in the number of active EBT cards. "That’s why today I am asking the Auditor to immediately review this program."

According to her press release, Dooner said the auditor should look at, among other things: How many people have "duplicate cards"; whether the cards are "being used for necessities"; and whether the cards are "being used by our legal residents."

To better understand the topic, the Taunton Daily Gazette corresponded with a spokesperson for the Department of Transitional Assistance, and also submitted a public records request.

What is Kelly Dooner asking state auditor to look at?

The number of people on food stamps has increased since the pandemic

The Department of Transitional Assistance publishes a monthly "scorecard" that contains graphs and other data about programs such as food stamps . According to a graph from the August 2024 scorecard, the number of households who have received federal SNAP benefits has increased substantially since the pandemic.

As of August 2024, 680,985 households in Massachusetts receive SNAP benefits, which comes out to 1,119,508 individual SNAP recipients, according to the scorecard.

What exactly are 'active cards'?

The number of "active cards" in September 2024 — approximately 2.6 million — is substantially larger from the 1.1 million SNAP clients that the Department of Transitional Assistance reported in August.

That's in part because the number of "active cards" does not necessarily reflect the number of people who actually receive food stamp benefits, a spokesperson for the Department of Transitional Assistance said.

According to the spokesperson, once someone applies for food stamps and once their identity is verified, they are issued a so-called "active card."

But no funds are added to the card until they are ultimately approved to receive benefits, the spokesperson said.

The number of "active cards" also includes former clients who are no longer eligible for benefits — but again, no further funds are added to the card once they are deemed ineligible.

The spokesperson stressed that if someone with an active card is not eligible for benefits, they would not receive monthly funds from the Department of Transitional Assistance.

Summer food benefits for children accounts for 200,000 new 'active' EBT cards

Starting in 2024, Massachusetts launched a new federally-funded "Summer Child Nutrition Program," which gives families who receive free school lunch during the school year funds to purchase food for their child during the summer.

"Eligible families will receive one payment of $120 per child between July and September, corresponding to $40 per month," a press release from the Massachusetts Governor's office reads .

Families received these new benefits on an EBT card, and were issued a new EBT card for the summer nutrition program if they did not already have an EBT card.

According to a Department of Transitional Assistance spokesperson, this accounted for an increase of about 200,000 new active EBT cards between July 2023 and September 2024.

Families who only receive Summer Child Nutrition Program funds are not counted as part of the 1.1 million clients that the Department says it had in August 2024, according to the spokesperson.

Can non-citizens receive benefits?

The Department of Transitional Assistance spokesperson said that people who immigrated illegally are not eligible for benefits.

However, there are many people who immigrated to the United States through legal methods.

In response to a question about how many people who are not citizens are receiving benefits, the spokesperson from the Department of Transitional Assistance suggested that the Taunton Daily Gazette file a public records request, which we have done. By law, the department has 10 business days to respond.

The state has capped its shelter capacity at 7,500 families — including migrants and longtime residents, according to Mass.gov. A figure was not immediately available as to how many migrants are living in Massachusetts outside the shelter system.

Is there food stamp fraud in Massachusetts? Department pushes back

In her Tuesday press release, Dooner touted her proposed legislation to require the department validate an applicant's social security number before issuing benefits, and that would add a photo ID to EBT cards.

Dooner said that her proposed legislation would "stop the state from handing these cards out like they are candy."

Dooner said that the difference between the number of active cards and the number of clients was concerning to her. "If DTA only has 1 million clients, there should not be 2.6 million active EBT cards," Dooner said.

She also implied that the Department was losing money to food stamp fraud. "Waste, fraud, and abuse doesn’t help the truly needy," she said.

However, a spokesperson for the Department said that the Department already had aggressive anti-fraud measures in place. The spokesperson referenced a 2024 report on the efforts of the Department to address fraud .

According to the report, the department uses data analytics to identify potential instances of fraud. The Department also has a hotline where members of the public can report suspected instances of benefit fraud. The Department then reviews "each case of potential fraud."

According to a Department spokesperson, the Department takes preemptive action to block EBT cards from being used at prohibited locations (for example, liquor stores) or to purchase prohibited items.

In the fiscal year of 2023, according to the spokesperson, the department only identified about 900 cases of a benefit recipient not following program rules (e.g. underreporting their income). In those cases, the department's spokesperson said that they recouped about $650,000 in savings.

It is difficult to apply for food stamps in Massachusetts

According to the Department's August 2024 scorecard, the Department only approves 45% of the 39,816 of the SNAP applications it received from Massachusetts residents in August.

What does Dooner's Democratic opponent, Joe Pacheco, say?

Dooner's Democratic opponent in the state senate race, Raynham Selectman Joe Pacheco , told the Taunton Daily Gazette, "If after careful analysis of this, there is in fact any abuse or fraud, it needs to be pursued vigorously."

"These benefits are for folks who need a helping hand during a transitional period," he said.

What to know about State Senate race

This First Bristol and Plymouth Senate has long been held by Taunton Democrat Marc Pacheco, who is not seeking re-election after 32 years in the state Senate.

The district is made up of Berkley, Carver, Dighton, Marion, Middleboro, Raynham, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Taunton and Wareham.

Dooner, the Republican candidate, and Pacheco, the Democratic candidate, will face off against independent Jim DuPont in the general election on Nov. 5.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Dooner blasts state for handing out EBT cards like 'candy.' Is she right? What we found