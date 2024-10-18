Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Taunton Daily Gazette

    Dooner blasts state for handing out EBT cards like 'candy.' Is she right? What we found

    By Emma Rindlisbacher, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

    2 days ago

    TAUNTON — Taunton City Councilor Kelly Dooner — the Republican candidate for Taunton's state Senate seat — has gotten state and national media attention for her criticisms of the state agency that administers food stamps in Massachusetts.

    In a press release on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Dooner said she would file legislation, if elected, to require the Department of Transitional Assistance to verify the social security numbers of anyone applying for food stamps. In an earlier press release, Dooner called for an audit of the department.

    According to her press releases, Dooner is particularly concerned about the number of active EBT cards. According to information that the Department of Transitional Assistance provided to Dooner in response to a public records request she filed, in September 2024 there were 2,616,882 "active cards," compared to 1,944,399 active cards in July 2023.

    "This is a huge increase in one year’s time," Dooner said of the 672,483 increase in the number of active EBT cards. "That’s why today I am asking the Auditor to immediately review this program."

    According to her press release, Dooner said the auditor should look at, among other things: How many people have "duplicate cards"; whether the cards are "being used for necessities"; and whether the cards are "being used by our legal residents."

    To better understand the topic, the Taunton Daily Gazette corresponded with a spokesperson for the Department of Transitional Assistance, and also submitted a public records request.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46yLVv_0wBvIRiy00

    What is Kelly Dooner asking state auditor to look at?

    The number of people on food stamps has increased since the pandemic

    The Department of Transitional Assistance publishes a monthly "scorecard" that contains graphs and other data about programs such as food stamps . According to a graph from the August 2024 scorecard, the number of households who have received federal SNAP benefits has increased substantially since the pandemic.

    As of August 2024, 680,985 households in Massachusetts receive SNAP benefits, which comes out to 1,119,508 individual SNAP recipients, according to the scorecard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX58t_0wBvIRiy00

    What exactly are 'active cards'?

    The number of "active cards" in September 2024 — approximately 2.6 million — is substantially larger from the 1.1 million SNAP clients that the Department of Transitional Assistance reported in August.

    That's in part because the number of "active cards" does not necessarily reflect the number of people who actually receive food stamp benefits, a spokesperson for the Department of Transitional Assistance said.

    According to the spokesperson, once someone applies for food stamps and once their identity is verified, they are issued a so-called "active card."

    But no funds are added to the card until they are ultimately approved to receive benefits, the spokesperson said.

    The number of "active cards" also includes former clients who are no longer eligible for benefits — but again, no further funds are added to the card once they are deemed ineligible.

    The spokesperson stressed that if someone with an active card is not eligible for benefits, they would not receive monthly funds from the Department of Transitional Assistance.

    Summer food benefits for children accounts for 200,000 new 'active' EBT cards

    Starting in 2024, Massachusetts launched a new federally-funded "Summer Child Nutrition Program," which gives families who receive free school lunch during the school year funds to purchase food for their child during the summer.

    "Eligible families will receive one payment of $120 per child between July and September, corresponding to $40 per month," a press release from the Massachusetts Governor's office reads .

    Families received these new benefits on an EBT card, and were issued a new EBT card for the summer nutrition program if they did not already have an EBT card.

    According to a Department of Transitional Assistance spokesperson, this accounted for an increase of about 200,000 new active EBT cards between July 2023 and September 2024.

    Families who only receive Summer Child Nutrition Program funds are not counted as part of the 1.1 million clients that the Department says it had in August 2024, according to the spokesperson.

    Can non-citizens receive benefits?

    The Department of Transitional Assistance spokesperson said that people who immigrated illegally are not eligible for benefits.

    However, there are many people who immigrated to the United States through legal methods.

    In response to a question about how many people who are not citizens are receiving benefits, the spokesperson from the Department of Transitional Assistance suggested that the Taunton Daily Gazette file a public records request, which we have done. By law, the department has 10 business days to respond.

    The state has capped its shelter capacity at 7,500 families — including migrants and longtime residents, according to Mass.gov. A figure was not immediately available as to how many migrants are living in Massachusetts outside the shelter system.

    Is there food stamp fraud in Massachusetts? Department pushes back

    In her Tuesday press release, Dooner touted her proposed legislation to require the department validate an applicant's social security number before issuing benefits, and that would add a photo ID to EBT cards.

    Dooner said that her proposed legislation would "stop the state from handing these cards out like they are candy."

    Dooner said that the difference between the number of active cards and the number of clients was concerning to her. "If DTA only has 1 million clients, there should not be 2.6 million active EBT cards," Dooner said.

    She also implied that the Department was losing money to food stamp fraud. "Waste, fraud, and abuse doesn’t help the truly needy," she said.

    However, a spokesperson for the Department said that the Department already had aggressive anti-fraud measures in place. The spokesperson referenced a 2024 report on the efforts of the Department to address fraud .

    According to the report, the department uses data analytics to identify potential instances of fraud. The Department also has a hotline where members of the public can report suspected instances of benefit fraud. The Department then reviews "each case of potential fraud."

    According to a Department spokesperson, the Department takes preemptive action to block EBT cards from being used at prohibited locations (for example, liquor stores) or to purchase prohibited items.

    In the fiscal year of 2023, according to the spokesperson, the department only identified about 900 cases of a benefit recipient not following program rules (e.g. underreporting their income). In those cases, the department's spokesperson said that they recouped about $650,000 in savings.

    It is difficult to apply for food stamps in Massachusetts

    According to the Department's August 2024 scorecard, the Department only approves 45% of the 39,816 of the SNAP applications it received from Massachusetts residents in August.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rfZ2_0wBvIRiy00

    What does Dooner's Democratic opponent, Joe Pacheco, say?

    Dooner's Democratic opponent in the state senate race, Raynham Selectman Joe Pacheco , told the Taunton Daily Gazette, "If after careful analysis of this, there is in fact any abuse or fraud, it needs to be pursued vigorously."

    "These benefits are for folks who need a helping hand during a transitional period," he said.

    What to know about State Senate race

    This First Bristol and Plymouth Senate has long been held by Taunton Democrat Marc Pacheco, who is not seeking re-election after 32 years in the state Senate.

    The district is made up of Berkley, Carver, Dighton, Marion, Middleboro, Raynham, Rehoboth, Seekonk, Taunton and Wareham.

    Dooner, the Republican candidate, and Pacheco, the Democratic candidate, will face off against independent Jim DuPont in the general election on Nov. 5.

    This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Dooner blasts state for handing out EBT cards like 'candy.' Is she right? What we found

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Cheryl Rizo
    1d ago
    Yeah those all went to illegals that showed up in Taunton they short the seniors on fixed incomes and just give hundreds of dollars to illegals
    Cynthia Robinson
    1d ago
    Wow... and I got cut to $47.00... this cost the state more $$$ to maintain... but I do need these because my diet DICTATES ALL ORGANIC, WHOLE FOODS ONLY, NO CHEMICALS WHAT-SO-EVER... The regular, heavily ddosed with chemiclly loaded preservatives, nearly killed me in 1994. Buyong only ORGANIC WHOLE FOODS is VERY expensive!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post23 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria29 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Atlantic Beach, Jax Beach voters to weigh charter questions in November
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz15 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Felony Amount of Liquid Meth Seized from Bruce Man
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post1 day ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post11 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz17 days ago
    2024 election guide: Propositions on the ballot in Arizona and Pima County
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy