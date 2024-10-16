Open in App
    Organizers hope to get 1,000 kids to attend Taunton Halloween Disney-themed fundraiser

    By Daniel Schemer, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

    2 days ago

    TAUNTON — Families looking for a new kid-friendly event this Halloween season don’t need to look any further than the Weir Village Riverfront in Taunton.

    Sunday, Oct. 27 will be the "Weir Village Not So Scary Trick or Treat Character Meet and Greet," taking place between the Riverhouse restaurant and the Weir Village Riverfront Park on West Water Street.

    The event will take place that day from 3-8 p.m.

    All kids are encouraged, but not required, to be in costume.

    “This is geared towards the younger children.  It won’t be scary,” said Cheryl Latour, owner of the Riverhouse and main organizer for the event.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeZvX_0w8nVzW100

    How to visit Taunton family transforms lawn with over-the-top Halloween decorations

    Disney come to life

    Along the Taunton River Walkway, leading towards the Riverfront Park, kids and families will get to trick or treat and interact with numerous volunteers dressed up as Disney characters.

    Among the many characters will be those from Aladdin, Toy Story, Frozen, Beauty & The Beast, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Grinch, Monsters Inc. and Minions.

    Latour said most, if not all, the costumes come from the Riverhouse because of its years of hosting children’s events and parties.

    “It was cheaper to buy the costumes than to hire or rent,” she said.

    Each of the 10 stops along the Disney character path will have buckets of candy for kids, with buckets labeled as either regular candy or peanut-free candy.

    'Monday’s like a Saturday' Taunton's Riverhouse restaurant is a hit with diners

    Other features

    The entire event area will be decked out with Halloween displays and decorations.

    “Everything is being donated,” said Latour, referring to numerous local small businesses who have chipped in either financially or as volunteers for the event.

    In addition to the Disney characters coming to life, the event will also have:

    • A DJ named DJ Saucy playing kid-friendly music
    • A touch-a-truck feature courtesy of Taunton police and fire departments
    • Free hot chocolate, popcorn, and donuts

    Latour added she hopes to get at least 1,000 kids for this event.

    Ticket price and charity

    Tickets are $5 per child for the event.  No charge for families escorting their children.

    Proceeds from the event will be donated to various Taunton youth sports and little league organizations.

    Latour said she wants the donations to go towards paying for kids’ registration fees or equipment costs for playing sports.

    Safety and city participation

    Latour got approval from the city’s Parks & Rec Department to utilize the Riverfront Park that day.

    She also thanks Police Chief Edward Walsh and Taunton PD for providing police detail and traffic safety that day.

    In addition, several volunteers will be dressed up as scarecrows, dubbed Scarecrow Security. Due to the potential crowd size of the event, any kid who finds themselves lost, or family member looking for their child, are encouraged to go up to a Scarecrow for assistance.

    Where to park?

    Free parking will be permitted for the day in the lot across the street from the Riverhouse.  You will be able to enter from Third Street.

    Further donations

    Anyone wanting to contribute further to this event can donate candy via a drop-off bin located at the Riverhouse restaurant.

    Who made this possible?

    Latour credits the following businesses for donating to make this event possible: Atlantic Café; Araujo Farms; Whittenton Hardware; Silver City Stance Car Club; Silva Funeral Home; Correira Insurance Agency, Inc.; Hyde Paving; Deep Pond Farm and Stables; and Realty Executives – Estele Borges & Michelle Almeida.

