Lakeville's Red Hand Brewing ready to open its doors with house-recipe beer and a lot more

LAKEVILLE — At the height of the pandemic in August 2020, Brian Donnelly, like many across the globe, lost his job.

“Without COVID, I would have never left my corporate job,” he said of his 20-plus year career working in accounts receivable.

It was a similar situation for his brother, Shawn, who’s trade show company wasn’t doing any traveling or showing of anything. Along with their mother, Karen, the family took this time to think of a new business venture. What they decided on was essentially a dream business, one that reflects both the family’s passion and history: a brewpub.

Now, four years later, Red Hand Brewing is finally ready to open its doors at 348 Bedford St. in Lakeville , which used to be an Eastern Bank. Since leasing the space in November 2022 the family and their contractor have completely gutted it.

“The only thing from the original bank remaining is the vault,” Karen said.

Family tradition: Successful bar in Charlestown

Serving alcohol is a tradition for the Donnelly family. Karen’s father owned a successful bar in Charlestown for many years. The irony being that he wasn’t a drinker.

“He never touched a drop. That’s why he was successful. He didn’t drink all the profits,” Karen said.

“He was the strongest-willed person I ever met,” Brian said of his grandfather.

Between that and his father having his own bar in the basement of the family home, Brian said, “alcohol was never taboo for us.”

Brian himself has been a home brewer for more than 13 years, just making it for fun and to share with family and friends. In 2015 he won a homebrew contest, which, he said, started his "passion” and thoughts about sharing his beer with the world.

24 beers on tap — including home-brewed options

Red Hand Brew's full liquor license allows it to sell other brands’ beers as well as its own. Starting up, most of Red Hand's offerings will be other brands’ beers.

“We’re skirting the line between the brewery vibe with the bar and pub offerings,” said Brian.

Twenty-four beers will be ready on tap at all times, including many local and regional brands.

“We’re doing everything we can as far as local,” said Brian.

Red Hand's own pale ale recipe

Right now, Brian, who is handling all the brewing, has a pale ale of his own recipe ready to go. Dubbed, Beyond the Horizon, he describes it as a beer aimed at “appealing to a lot of people” by striking a balance where it’s not too hoppy and not too malty, with a sweet finish.

The pale ale, while his recipe, was made through another brewer as Red Hand Brewery only just recently completed the necessary inspections to allow on-site brewing.

Brian has several dozen beer recipes he intends on utilizing when he starts brewing operations. He said it will take around a month to complete a vat of beer. His short-term goal is to have 3-4 of his beers on tap, but his longterm goal is to have all of Red Hand’s taps filled with his own beer.

His approach to his beers will be based around tweaking the recipes according to customer input.

“I’ll keep making different styles until something hits. That will become a staple,” Brian said.

Wine, cider, in-house barreled whiskey, mixed drinks and Tranquil Viking coffee

The pub side of Red Hand Brewing will also offer selections of wine, cider, assorted hard alcohol and mixed cocktails.

The venue will also offer a signature brewed coffee, dubbed Tranquil Viking, which utilizes Cape Cod Coffee in its blend.

Something the place will be promoting especially is its selection of barrel-aged alcohol, such as bourbon, whiskey, and gin. The alcohol will be coming from distributors, but Brian is doing the barrel-aging himself, another passion of his he developed over the years.

“It’s what turns good whiskey into amazing whiskey,” he said.

Lawless food truck with weekly menus

Red Hand Brewing will have a food truck on the premises, courtesy of Lawless Food . The menu will have staples, but it is planned for the menu to change by the week.

Picnic tables will be available outside the building, forming a beer garden area for Red Hand.

Why it's named 'Red Hand Brewing'

The name, Red Hand Brewing, is a tribute to the family’s Irish lineage. It refers to the Red Hand of Ulster which is featured on the Family’s Coat of Arms. Ulster is an historic province comprising Northern Ireland and parts of the Republic of Ireland. The red hand itself is a warrior symbol in Gaelic culture.

According to Red Hand Brewery’s website , its origin can be traced back to the fourth-century Irish general and king Niall of the Nine Hostages. Legend has it clans were warring over a rightful heir to Ulster. A horse race was created to determine who would be king, with the stipulation that whoever’s hand touched the shore of Ireland first, would be made king.

The legend goes that towards the end, Niall managed to cut off his own hand and fling it to shore in order to win the race.

Lawn games, beer garden, live bands and more

Despite its being an adult venue, Red Hand is "welcoming families,” said Karen. Besides lawn-style games like cornhole, there will also be a video game system offered inside, as well as life-sized Connect 4 games outside for kids.

With the exception of service animals, dogs, though welcomed, will have to be kept outside in the beer garden area.

Red Hand Brewing plans on offering different kinds of events throughout the week, such as live bands and musical acts, paint nights and yoga sessions.

Plans to get a cidery license

Aside from expanding Red Hand’s selection of in-house brewed beer, Brian will also work to attain a cidery license in order to sell his cider.

“Everyone I know loves the cider I make,” he said of his pear cider.

Distribution to liquor stores is a long-term goal, years down the line. Brian said canning technology is very expensive and, right now, all funds are staying directed towards the brewpub.

The brewery currently offers growlers of its beer to take home.

Hours of operation

Pending final approval from the town, Red Hand Brewing could already be open at time of publishing this story. Check its Facebook page for updates. Red Hands' hours or operation are:

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday-Thursday: 11a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

