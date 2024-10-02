Open in App
    Looking for new place to take a walk near Taunton, Brockton? Middleboro has just the thing

    By Emma Rindlisbacher, The Taunton Daily Gazette,

    2 days ago

    MIDDLEBORO — Looking for a place to go for a walk or to plant a garden? Middleboro has just the thing.

    On Sunday, the Middleboro Conservation Department celebrated the grand opening of the Picone Farm Conservation Land. The conservation area features a community garden and numerous walking trails, and is located near the intersection of Plymouth Street and Route 44 in Middleboro.

    Darren Vasa, Middleboro's Conservation Land Manager, said that plots of land in the community garden are still available to rent for Middleboro residents.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11m4eT_0vrGqqdV00

    'Extortion' Will Middleboro defy state mandate for giant multi-family housing district?

    A journey from farm to conservation land

    The town of Middleboro purchased the Picone Farm land in 2023 . Originally, the farm consisted of 190 acres, explained Patricia Cassady, the Middleboro conservation agent. The town of Middleboro then devised a plan to divide the land into two parts, and turn one part into conservation land while keeping the other part as farmland.

    Cassady said that the town wanted to turn the land into conservation land in part because it borders the Nemasket River.

    "The total property has 6,000 linear feet along the Nemasket River," she said.

    When is Picone Farm open?

    Vasa said that the property is open from sunrise to sunset.

    Where can people park near Picone Farm?

    A map of the conservation lands identifies two parking spots: one "across" from 410 Plymouth St., and a second 200 feet "past" 445 Plymouth St.

    This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Looking for new place to take a walk near Taunton, Brockton? Middleboro has just the thing

