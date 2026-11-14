📢 New economic development leader and funding boost for Tate County

The Tate County Economic Development Foundation has chosen Donald L. “Don” Hopper Jr. as its new President and CEO, effective February 1, 2027.

Hopper has 30+ years of experience in economic development, including industrial recruitment, business retention and expansion, site development, and workforce development. Over his career, he has helped support about $4 billion in capital investment and the creation of thousands of jobs.

His hiring follows an extensive search and comes with increased three-year financial commitments from both the Tate County Board of Supervisors and the City of Senatobia. This added funding will help:

Support the new President and CEO

Secure land options to market to new industries

to market to new industries Expand staffing

Improve the Foundation’s operations and effectiveness

Under Hopper’s leadership, Tate EDF will focus on industrial site readiness, supporting existing employers, attracting new business investment, expanding the local tax base, and creating quality jobs for Tate County residents.