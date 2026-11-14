Alex Miller has just released a very entertaining video for his newest song, “Money Well Wasted.” Will he dominate this week’s Taste of Country Video Countdown?

We’re about to find out, with help from Taste of Country’s most loyal readers.

Miller co-wrote “Money Well Wasted” with Robert Arthur and Conner Sweet, and industry veteran Jerry Salley produced the track for Billy Jam Records.

Miller shot the video for the song at Carter Vintage Guitars under the direction of Bryce Free. The clip shows a musician’s path to healing after a breakup … which includes Miller pulling a vintage guitar priced at $100,000 down from the wall and playing it:

The Kody Norris Show has a new video out for “Do Unto Others” in conjunction with World Kindness Day on Nov. 13.

The new clip is also looking for votes this week:

Karen Waldrup and Wynonna Judd fought it out over and over for the last two weeks of voting, ultimately putting Wynonna back at No. 1 and Waldrup back at No. 2.

2026 Taste of Country RISER Spencer Hatcher is at No. 3 again this week, with Home Free at No. 4 and Wooten Hill at No. 5 this time around.

Lakelin Lemmings makes a strong debut at No. 6 with her new video for “I Ain’t for Everybody,” with Kat Velsaco premiering at No. 7.

Jet Jurgensmeyer, Tori Martin and Parker McCollum round out the Top 10 this week, with several other artists within striking distance with a little bit more support this coming week.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide their favorite videos in country music each week, so if you want to see your favorite artists win, you’ve got to vote and keep on voting!

Good luck!

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Saturday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.

Voting results can change slightly after the weekly poll closes, since we tabulate the votes and remove illegitimate votes that skew the results.