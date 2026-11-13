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Garth Brooks' 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Tour: Here's Everything You Need to Know
By Sterling Whitaker,9 days ago
Garth Brooks has announced his first concert dates for 2027 as part of his ongoing Blame It All on My Roots Tour, and if past tours are any indication, the shows could stretch all the way through the end of 2027.
What Are the First Dates of Garth Brooks’ 2027 Tour?
Brooks announced that he was expanding his existing 2026 Blame It All on My Roots Tour into 2027 on Nov. 5, revealing a string of dates in Ireland in cities including Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork.
But first, he’ll open the year with two dates at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Ark., on Feb. 5 and 6.
That schedule gives Brooks a break of nearly two months between his final shows of 2026 (Dec. 11-12 in Minneapolis) and his first shows of 2027.
READ MORE: See the Set List for Garth Brooks’ 2026 Arena Tour
What Is Garth Brooks’ 2027 Arena Tour?
The 2027 Blame It All on My Roots Arena Tour is a reinvention of a World Tour Brooks mounted in 1996.
The country superstar announced the tour on July 7, 2026, and played a number of dates before extending the road show into 2027.
“Going back into the arenas is about putting the stadium show in a box,” he said when revealing the tour.
“The excitement gets multiplied by the intimacy. Every seat is a great seat. This is personal.”
Garth Brooks’ 2027 Tour Is a Throwback to His 1996 World Tour
Brooks’ 2027 tour borrows heavily from the World Tour he launched in March of 1996.
That tour ran for 344 shows over the span of two years. It was Brooks’ final headlining tour before his retirement in 2001.
It became one of the highest-grossing tours of the ’90s, posting record-breaking attendance and widespread sellouts in North America and overseas.
What Is Garth Brooks’ Drum Pod?
Brooks’ late-’90s tour featured the Drum Pod, a plexiglass and aluminum structure that enclosed his drummer during the shows.
The Drum Pod returns as a much-talked-about centerpiece of the new tour.
Brooks first hinted at an upcoming tour on July 7, 2026, after wiping his Instagram page clean.
Garth Brooks’ 2027 Blame It All On My Roots Is Being Recorded For a Live Album
Brooks’ World Tour in the ’90s resulted in his best-known live album, Double Live, and that’s another tradition he’s carrying forward.
Brooks is recording his 2026 and 2027 shows for a project titled Killer Live, “a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’s tradition of capturing history in real time.”
Garth Brooks, 2026-2027 Blame It All On My Roots Tour Dates:
Nov. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 15 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena (Matinee)
Dec. 4 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 5 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum
Dec. 6 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada @ TD Coliseum (Matinee)
Dec. 11 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Dec. 12 — Minneapolis, Min.. @ Target Center
Feb. 5 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
Feb. 6 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
May 21— Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 22 — Belfast, UK @ Boucher Road
May 29 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
May 30 — Galway, Ireland @ Pearse Stadium
June 4 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 5 — Kilkenny, Ireland @ UPMC Nowlan Park
June 11 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 12 — Limerick, Ireland @ TUS Gaelic Grounds
June 18 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
June 19 — Cork, Ireland @ Pairc Ui Chaoimh
Past Dates:
Aug. 20 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 21 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 22 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 23 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse (Matinee)
Sept. 4 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 6 — Denver, Colo @ Ball Arena (matinee and evening shows)
Sept. 10 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 11 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena
Sept. 13 — Chicago, Ill. @ AllState Arena (Matinee)
Sept. 18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 19 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 25 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Sept. 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ Kia Center
Oct. 8 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 9 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
Oct. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center (Matinee)
Oct. 23 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Oct. 25 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov. 6 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center (CANCELLED)
Nov. 7 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 12 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena