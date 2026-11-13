Raul Malo‘s widow Betty is suing his former Mavericks bandmates over the group’s name.

Betty Malo wants the band to quit using the Mavericks to promote shows and music, arguing that a previous agreement required her permission to do so, and she never gave consent.

Mavericks singer and founder Raul Malo died on Dec. 8 after a battle with cancer.

In May, the band announced a summer tour featuring singers Emily West and James Otto.

Drummer Paul Deakin is the only original member in the group.

Mavericks Lawsuit Explained — Why Is Raul Malo’s Widow Suing?

The Tennessean obtained a lawsuit filed by Betty Malo on Nov. 11 in Davidson County (Nashville). She says the group’s operating agreement stipulated that if Malo died, the rest of the group could not call themselves the Mavericks without her permission.

She then alleges that the band re-wrote the agreement without telling her. In April, they removed any restrictions around the band’s name and, she says, applied for a trademark on the name.

The Mavericks announced a major tour in May.

The rest of the lawsuit reads like a divorce decree with Malo requesting all unreleased songs plus anything that includes the name, image or likeness of her late husband. Financial documents were also requested. The Nashville daily newspaper says she’s also seeking compensatory damages.

The Mavericks are currently on tour. In fact, they just announced new dates for 2027. Neither the bandmates (Deakin, Jerry Dale McFadden and Eddie Perez) nor Betty Malo have commented on the lawsuit on social media.

Who Was Raul Malo?

Malo was the lead singer of the Mavericks, who launched their career with the independent release of their self-titled album in 1990.

The band went on to a long and celebrated career, scoring hits with “What a Crying Shame,” “O What a Thrill,” “Here Comes the Rain” and more.

The group won CMA, ACM and Grammy Awards before going on hiatus in 2004. They reunited in 2012 and continued to record and tour until 2025.

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Malo also pursued a solo career, but did not score any mainstream solo hits.