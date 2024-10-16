Open in App
    Kane Brown Changed Son’s Name to Krewe After Family Laughed at His First Choice

    By Jess,

    2 days ago
    Comments / 15
    Nicolette Geiger
    1d ago
    My husband wanted Augustus, I mentioned it to my mom as I was on the fence and she disliked it, then we decided we wanted our sons first name to start with a T and my dad said anything but Trenton due to the city…..I actually valued their input because they were going to be saying the name for years to come. Our son was born at 7 months and we used the name at the top of our list, had he not been born early he may have a different name
    tguill
    1d ago
    Huh, really!
