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🏥 Tarrytown Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $27/hr to $280K+
Tarrytown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from high-end biotech labs to local dental offices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Senior Manager, Clinical Genomics Laboratory Services
- Employer: BioSpace (for Regeneron Clinical Genomics Laboratory)
- Location: Tarrytown, NY (4 days per week on-site)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $137,100 – $223,500 per year
Lead day-to-day operations for a next-gen sequencing clinical lab, including workflow, quality, and variant classification. Great fit if you have a doctorate, NYS technologist/technical director credentials, and 5+ years NGS lab experience and want a senior leadership role.
Medical Director, Clinical Development, Solid Tumor Oncology (GYN)
- Employer: Regeneron
- Location: Tarrytown, NY (about 10% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $284,900 – $385,700 per year
High-impact role guiding clinical strategy and trials in solid tumor/ovarian cancer. Ideal for an MD or MD/PhD with oncology fellowship and research experience who wants to shape global oncology programs.
Dental Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: ardsley dental spa
- Location: Tarrytown, NY (in-person)
- Type: Full-time (up to 40 hours/week)
- Salary: $29 – $33 per hour + bonus
Help patients understand treatment plans, insurance, and financing in a fully digital, busy dental office. Good for someone with 1+ year dental front office or treatment coordinator experience and strong communication skills.
Dental Assistant
- Employer: ardsley dental spa
- Location: Tarrytown, NY (in-person)
- Type: Up to 40 hours/week
- Salary: $27 – $30 per hour
Chairside role supporting general and specialty procedures, taking digital X-rays, and keeping ops prepped and sterile. Great for an experienced, detail-oriented assistant who likes a modern, tech-forward practice.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong nearby fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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