Tarrytown’s healthcare scene is busy right now, from high-end biotech labs to local dental offices. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: BioSpace (for Regeneron Clinical Genomics Laboratory )

BioSpace (for ) Location: Tarrytown, NY (4 days per week on-site)

(4 days per week on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $137,100 – $223,500 per year

Lead day-to-day operations for a next-gen sequencing clinical lab, including workflow, quality, and variant classification. Great fit if you have a doctorate, NYS technologist/technical director credentials, and 5+ years NGS lab experience and want a senior leadership role.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Tarrytown, NY (about 10% travel)

(about 10% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $284,900 – $385,700 per year

High-impact role guiding clinical strategy and trials in solid tumor/ovarian cancer. Ideal for an MD or MD/PhD with oncology fellowship and research experience who wants to shape global oncology programs.

Employer: ardsley dental spa

Location: Tarrytown, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (up to 40 hours/week)

(up to 40 hours/week) Salary: $29 – $33 per hour + bonus

Help patients understand treatment plans, insurance, and financing in a fully digital, busy dental office. Good for someone with 1+ year dental front office or treatment coordinator experience and strong communication skills.

Employer: ardsley dental spa

Location: Tarrytown, NY (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Up to 40 hours/week

Salary: $27 – $30 per hour

Chairside role supporting general and specialty procedures, taking digital X-rays, and keeping ops prepped and sterile. Great for an experienced, detail-oriented assistant who likes a modern, tech-forward practice.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong nearby fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.