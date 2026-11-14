Tarrytown’s biotech scene is buzzing right now, especially around Regeneron. If you’re into lab work, biologics, or gene therapy, there are some strong science roles open.

Employer: BioSpace (hiring for Regeneron )

BioSpace (hiring for ) Location: Tarrytown, NY (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $71,700 – $112,300/year

Work on antibody‑retargeted AAV gene therapy platforms, from rAAV production to screening and optimization. Great fit if you have mammalian cell culture and virus/protein production experience and want hands‑on lab work in a fast‑paced, highly collaborative group.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Tarrytown, NY (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $128,600 – $210,000/year

Lead drug product development from preclinical through commercialization for antibodies, siRNA, peptides, bioconjugates, and AAV. Ideal for a PhD (or BS/MS with 10+ years) who wants to own programs, act as an SME, mentor junior scientists, and drive strategy and regulatory‑facing work.

Employer: Regeneron

Location: Tarrytown, NY (onsite, hybrid pattern noted)

(onsite, hybrid pattern noted) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $81,900 – $133,700/year

Join the DPDT team developing and qualifying analytical methods (LC, CE, etc.) for biologic drug product stability from preclinical to commercial. Good match if you have BS/MS plus several years of analytical experience and like method development, data interpretation, and cross‑team collaboration.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.