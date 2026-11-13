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Tarrant County
DA honors Fall 2026 Citizen Prosecutor grads
8 days ago
The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office has recognized its Fall 2026 Citizen Prosecutor Academy graduates, thanking them for taking time to learn how the criminal justice system works in Tarrant County. The office says the graduates’ interest in its daily work and pursuit of justice helps support and strengthen the local community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Tarrant County District Attorney's Office
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