Tarpon Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outside or keeping spaces clean and safe.

Below are several local roles you can jump into quickly, all right here in Tarpon Springs, FL.

Employer: Clearview Surfaces

Clearview Surfaces Location: Tarpon Springs, FL (Tampa Bay area routes)

Tarpon Springs, FL (Tampa Bay area routes) Pay: $20–$25 per hour + performance raises, bonuses, and potential commission

+ performance raises, bonuses, and potential commission Type: Full-time

Lead a pressure washing crew for a well-established exterior cleaning company with 16+ years in business. Monday–Friday days, optional Saturdays, lots of overtime, 10 paid holidays, and strong training and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Cypress Run Golf Club

Cypress Run Golf Club Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL Pay: $17–$18 per hour

Type: Full-time

Work outside on a private golf course, mowing, trimming, and caring for greens and fairways. Early shifts (starting 5 AM) mean you’re done by early afternoon most days, with dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: AdventHealth North Pinellas

Location: 1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Pay Range: $15.84 – $25.34 per hour

Type: Full-time, Night/Weekend shift

Help keep the hospital clean and safe by handling trash collection, spill cleanup, and room sanitation. Offers benefits and paid time off from day one, retirement plan, parental leave, and strong career development support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.