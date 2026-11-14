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🔧 Tarpon Springs Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Tarpon Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like working outside or keeping spaces clean and safe.
Below are several local roles you can jump into quickly, all right here in Tarpon Springs, FL.
Pressure Washer Lead Operator
- Employer: Clearview Surfaces
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL (Tampa Bay area routes)
- Pay: $20–$25 per hour + performance raises, bonuses, and potential commission
- Type: Full-time
Lead a pressure washing crew for a well-established exterior cleaning company with 16+ years in business. Monday–Friday days, optional Saturdays, lots of overtime, 10 paid holidays, and strong training and advancement opportunities.
Golf Course Maintenance Worker
- Employer: Cypress Run Golf Club
- Location: Tarpon Springs, FL
- Pay: $17–$18 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Work outside on a private golf course, mowing, trimming, and caring for greens and fairways. Early shifts (starting 5 AM) mean you’re done by early afternoon most days, with dental, vision, PTO, and employee discounts.
Environmental Services Aide – Nights
- Employer: AdventHealth North Pinellas
- Location: 1395 S Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
- Pay Range: $15.84 – $25.34 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Night/Weekend shift
Help keep the hospital clean and safe by handling trash collection, spill cleanup, and room sanitation. Offers benefits and paid time off from day one, retirement plan, parental leave, and strong career development support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or detail that makes it a great fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.