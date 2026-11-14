📅 Tarkio R-1: Food Drive, Musical, Sports & Christmas Balls

Tarkio R-1’s Friday, November 13, 2026 announcements are packed, so here’s the rundown.

The word of the month is CITIZENSHIP – being loyal to your school, community, and country. THS students can sign up with Mrs. Spears or Mrs. Graves to ring the bell for the Salvation Army on Saturday, December 5 starting at 9:00 AM at the T.

Today’s lunch is loaded baked potato, hot dog, and Caesar salad; tomorrow is dumplings, corn dog, and pizza munchable. Breakfast is egg, bacon, and cheese bagel or cereal.

Food drive & pantry support

FCCLA and NHS are running a food drive Nov. 13–20 for the Tarkio food pantry. Donations:

HS: hallway outside Mrs. Hedlund’s office, or to Mrs. Graves or Mrs. Spears

office, or to or Elementary: in each classroom

Winning class in each building gets a pizza party. Flyers list needed items.

The varsity girls basketball jamboree at Tarkio on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 PM with North Andrew and Essex takes one canned food item per person as admission for the pantry.

Both the JH Christmas Ball and HS Christmas Ball are Saturday, December 12 at the Community Building:

JH: 7:00–9:00 PM , sponsored by the 7th grade

, sponsored by the HS: 9:00–11:00 PM , sponsored by the sophomore class

, sponsored by the Dress: business casual (dress/slacks for ladies; khakis and polo for gentlemen)

(dress/slacks for ladies; khakis and polo for gentlemen) Admission: free-will canned good donation for the food pantry

Musical “CURTAINS” & performances

The Musical Theatre Department presents “CURTAINS” in the THS Auditorium. Tickets are $10 adults / $5 students, on sale in the THS office or at the door.

Fri, Nov. 20 – 7:00 PM

Sat, Nov. 21 – 7:00 PM

Sun, Nov. 22 – 2:00 PM

Elementary students will see a short preview (songs and dances) on Wednesday, 2:30–2:50 PM in the auditorium.

Sports, pictures & activities

JH basketball – South Holt Tournament Nov. 16–21 at Oregon Tue vs South Holt : girls 4:30 PM , boys 5:45 PM (dismiss 2:30 , leave 2:40 ) Wed vs Rock Port : same times and dismissal

at Oregon Wrestling : Sat, Nov. 21 , girls at Corning, IA , 9:00 AM , leave 6:30 AM

: Sat, , girls at , , leave Organization pictures – Wed, Nov. 18, 8:30 AM : Chieftain, JH Band/Choir, JH Scholar Bowl, Wolf Gamers’ Club, Tarkio Online Magazine, Rotary/Interact, FBLA, HS Scholar Bowl, NHS, Stu-Co, FCA, FCCLA, FFA, class officers

: Chieftain, JH Band/Choir, JH Scholar Bowl, Wolf Gamers’ Club, Tarkio Online Magazine, Rotary/Interact, FBLA, HS Scholar Bowl, NHS, Stu-Co, FCA, FCCLA, FFA, class officers Sports pictures – Thu, Nov. 19 after school at the TAC: HS boys basketball, HS girls basketball, HS wrestling, basketball cheer, dance team

Dress rules include club shirts and jeans for most groups, official dress for FFA, and dress clothes for NHS, Stu-Co, and FCA. Chieftain and class officers wear black or grey shirts with jeans.

Clubs, help, and seniors

Dr. Liming’s homework help : Mon & Thu 7:20–7:50 AM

: Mon & Thu Gamers’ Club : Wed 3:10–5:00 PM ; leadership Thu 3:10–4:00 PM ; GM training Tue & Fri 7:20–7:45 AM

: Wed ; leadership Thu ; GM training Tue & Fri FCA : Tue in Mrs. Spears’ room (open to all HS students)

: Tue in Mrs. Spears’ room (open to all HS students) Upward Bound tutoring: Tue 3:10–4:00 PM and Fri 7:15–7:50 AM in Mrs. Glidden’s room

Juniors attend a Youth Professionalism Workshop at the TAC on Tuesday, walking over at 8:15 AM and returning by 11:45 AM.

Seniors should check email daily, request transcripts from Mrs. Hedlund as they apply to colleges, and set up appointments with her for application help.

Other notes: