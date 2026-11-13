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Tappahannock
⚠️ Tappahannock Thanksgiving 2026 trash & recycling changes
10 days ago
🚮 Thanksgiving 2026 trash & recycling changes in Tappahannock
For the Town of Tappahannock, there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026.
Here’s the adjusted trash collection schedule:
- Trash WILL be collected on Monday–Wednesday, November 23–25, 2026
- Trash WILL be collected on Friday, November 27, 2026
- No trash pickup on Thursday, November 26, 2026
Recycling:
- No recycling collection on Thursday, November 26, 2026
- Recycling will return to its regular schedule the following week
If your normal pickup is on Thanksgiving Day, plan to hold your trash and recycling until these alternate days or the next regular recycling week.
More Info: Thanksgiving Holiday Trash and Recycling Schedule ...
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