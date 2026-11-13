🚮 Thanksgiving 2026 trash & recycling changes in Tappahannock

For the Town of Tappahannock, there will be no trash or recycling pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Here’s the adjusted trash collection schedule:

Trash WILL be collected on Monday–Wednesday, November 23–25, 2026

on Trash WILL be collected on Friday, November 27, 2026

on No trash pickup on Thursday, November 26, 2026

Recycling:

No recycling collection on Thursday, November 26, 2026

on Recycling will return to its regular schedule the following week

If your normal pickup is on Thanksgiving Day, plan to hold your trash and recycling until these alternate days or the next regular recycling week.