Neptune Township Committee Meeting, 10/28/24, Agenda and Livestream

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP - In advance of tonight's upcoming Neptune Township Committee Meeting, residents can review the published agenda.

The Committee's closed workshop begins at 6PM and the Regular Meeting begins at 7PM. This meeting will be in-person and will be streamed live via townhallstreams.com . Public comments will be accepted in-person only. In the case of physical capacity reached at the municipal building, the Township Committee will accept public comments through Town Hall Streams during regular portions of public comment. The Mayor will announce if and when public comments will be accepted through Town Hall Streams.

Of interest to residents may be the following items:

Ordinance Amending Ordinance, Chapter 4, Section 4-28 Of The Code Of Ordinances Of The Township Of Neptune Entitled, “Clothing Donation Bins” Ordinance Adding Chapter 27 To Prohibit Distribution of Plastic, Single-Use Food Service Items And Non-Plastic Single-Use Food Service Items For Take-Out Or Delivery Orders, Unless Requested By A Customer In The Township Of Neptune Best Practices Inventory Committee Calendars Property Liens Vehicle Purchasing by Township Budget amendments for opioid settlement Class V Cannabis License for KGM Jersey Jane LLC Arrangement with school district for joint newsletters Arrangement with Asbury Park and Long Branch for 2 024 Byrd Justice Grants Authorization of DPW Training Programs

