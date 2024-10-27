Daniel Bachkhaz Honorary Captain at Sparta High School Football Game Against Jefferson



Sparta Middle School student Daniel Bachkhaz served as Honorary Captain in the high school game against Jefferson

Credits: Jennifer Dericks

SPARTA, NJ – The Spartan football team had a big night on Cassels field. A big 56-14 win over Jefferson with equally big numbers from the quarterback Shane Hoover.

It was also a big night for seventh grade Sparta Middle School student Daniel Bachkhaz. The young man, former Sparta Spartan football player is fighting cancer for the second time. He has a challenging diagnosis but is battling with the support of his teammates, classmates and Spartans.

Bachkhaz serving as honorary captain on Friday, was announced with the players during the senior recognition ceremony, ran out with the team, represented Sparta for the coin toss to start the game and was on the sidelines, cheering, fist bumping and encouraging the crowd to get loud.

His classmates were manning a table for a fundraiser, collecting donations to help with Bachkhaz’s treatment. Lucas, Austin, Ryan, Rocco, Jack, Eric, Brendan and Declan shared their thoughts.

When asked for one word to describe their former teammate they said: “cars, shoes, hyper, creative and kind.”

“I hope he keeps fighting and hope he beats it once again,” Lucas said.

There is also a GoFundMe page “Let’s Help the Bachkhaz family as a community.”

Another way the community can support the Backhaz family is by purchasing special apparel. According to the fundraiser's organizer, Jennifer Rogoff they have raised more than $1000 for the family through this fundraiser.

“So wonderful to see the community rallying behind the Bachkhaz Family,” Rogoff said.

