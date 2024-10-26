Girls Soccer: Livingston Wins Essex County Tournament, 1-0, Over West Orange



Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- The Livingston girls soccer team won the Essex County Tournament for the second year in a row with a 1-0 victory over West Orange in the championship game on Saturday.

The Lancers also defeated West Orange in last year's county championship game, 3-2.

Sophomore Olivia Hans scored the only goal six minutes into the game for second-seeded Livingston (13-2-1) with an assist from Mia Viola. Hans, a midfielder, was a starter early in her freshman season before suffering an injury that kept her out the rest of the season. This was her second goal of the 2024 season.

Livingston and West Orange (9-5-2), the fourth seed, played to a 1-1 tie in the regular season on Sept. 13.

The Lancers were unscored upon throughout the Essex County Tournament. In fact, Livingston has now gone six consecutive games without allowing a goal. Livingston's senior goalie Antonia Giordano has 12 shutouts this season. The Lancers have allowed a total of five goals in 2024.

