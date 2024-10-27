Open in App
    • TAPinto.net

    Chatham Field Hockey Denied Fourth Straight Trip to Morris County Final with 3-2 Overtime Semifinal Loss to West Morris

    By TAPinto Chatham Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNLgv_0wNr8KOo00

    Allie McCaffrey scored her 24th goal of the season in Chatham's overtime loss to West Morris in the Morris County Tournament semifinalsA

    Credits: TAP Chatham

    BOONTON, NJ – Senior Allie McCaffrey scored her 24th goal of the season and sophomore Molly Chazen had a goal and an assist, but it wasn't enough for Chatham to avoid a 3-2 overtime loss to West Morris in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Boonton High.

    Chatham (12-5-1), winner of the previous three MCT championships, had 17 penalty corners and 19 shots while West Morris (15-2-1) countered with a hot goalie in Sania Madane , who was credited with 14 saves.

    Chazen boosted her season totals to 15 goals and 14 assists and junior midfielder Keira McManus was credited with her 10th assist for the Cougars.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYCz3_0wNr8KOo00

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

