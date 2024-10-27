Chatham Field Hockey Denied Fourth Straight Trip to Morris County Final with 3-2 Overtime Semifinal Loss to West Morris



Allie McCaffrey scored her 24th goal of the season in Chatham's overtime loss to West Morris in the Morris County Tournament semifinalsA

BOONTON, NJ – Senior Allie McCaffrey scored her 24th goal of the season and sophomore Molly Chazen had a goal and an assist, but it wasn't enough for Chatham to avoid a 3-2 overtime loss to West Morris in the semifinal round of the Morris County Tournament on Saturday at Boonton High.

Chatham (12-5-1), winner of the previous three MCT championships, had 17 penalty corners and 19 shots while West Morris (15-2-1) countered with a hot goalie in Sania Madane , who was credited with 14 saves.

Chazen boosted her season totals to 15 goals and 14 assists and junior midfielder Keira McManus was credited with her 10th assist for the Cougars.

