Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    The Repair Café Moves to a New Location

    By Fred Smith,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02P7ms_0wNpWVBk00

    Working on the Antique Tiffany Clock - Family Heirloom

    Credits: Fred Smith

    SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Repair Café is an amazing operation that cares for everyone who comes seeking help with a non-functioning item. The café is stocked with volunteers, some professional repair folks who donate part of a day, while most are do-it-yourself neighbors who get pleasure helping others.

    Repair Café is one of the activities that Kristen Tyler, coordinator for SOMA two towns for All Ages. She was quite pleased with the turnout and the location today.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    The Repair Café has been in operation for a long time, and has operated in a number of locations around SOMA. The New Baird made a large room available for the event today. Over the years, I’ve visited various sites, and none of them measure up to this year’s location.

    Repair Café posts “Maybe we can fix it” – Our Volunteer Experts will:

    Sharpen knives, Mend clothes, quilts and other textiles, Computers, Furniture, Wood Working, Jewelry, Video Games, Clocks, Vacuums, Tune up Bicycles and guitars.

    All the work is free, and donations are accepted.

    DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

    TAPinto SOMA spoke with several of the volunteers and happy owners of repaired items. One was Davis Broncaccio working on a couple of bicycles, whose is a Broadcaster on NPR Radio each morning.

    Another was Bill Haskins, busy making repairs to wood chairs and a sewing supplies storage cabinet. We know Haskins from his position as a South Orange Town Council Member. In fact, the sewing storage “box” was being repaired for Council Member Karen Hilton. Haskins was also quite busy repairing a couple of wooden chairs.

    Further down the line, I came upon two people working on an antique Tiffany clock a woman had brought that was inherited from her husband’s grandparents.

    Then we spoke with Lorraine Graves who works for the EPA and is a South Orange Resident, who mentioned that as many of the repairs as possible were being weighed to put a measure on how much was being saved from the dump.

    The photos in the carousel display some of the repairs.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Related Search

    Repair caféCommunity engagementSouth OrangeFred SmithNpr radioEpa

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    American Airlines Refuses to Accommodate Disabled Veteran Amputee and Violates ADA and ACAA...AGAIN.
    Dr. Rob Garcia 23 hours ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Machu Picchu Comin’ Atchu!
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Kamala Harris Proposes Historic Medicare at Home Benefit to Support Caregivers and Seniors
    Palm Springs Tribune19 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy