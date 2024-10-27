The Repair Café Moves to a New Location



Working on the Antique Tiffany Clock - Family Heirloom

Credits: Fred Smith

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – The Repair Café is an amazing operation that cares for everyone who comes seeking help with a non-functioning item. The café is stocked with volunteers, some professional repair folks who donate part of a day, while most are do-it-yourself neighbors who get pleasure helping others.

Repair Café is one of the activities that Kristen Tyler, coordinator for SOMA two towns for All Ages. She was quite pleased with the turnout and the location today.

The Repair Café has been in operation for a long time, and has operated in a number of locations around SOMA. The New Baird made a large room available for the event today. Over the years, I’ve visited various sites, and none of them measure up to this year’s location.

Repair Café posts “Maybe we can fix it” – Our Volunteer Experts will:

Sharpen knives, Mend clothes, quilts and other textiles, Computers, Furniture, Wood Working, Jewelry, Video Games, Clocks, Vacuums, Tune up Bicycles and guitars.

All the work is free, and donations are accepted.

TAPinto SOMA spoke with several of the volunteers and happy owners of repaired items. One was Davis Broncaccio working on a couple of bicycles, whose is a Broadcaster on NPR Radio each morning.

Another was Bill Haskins, busy making repairs to wood chairs and a sewing supplies storage cabinet. We know Haskins from his position as a South Orange Town Council Member. In fact, the sewing storage “box” was being repaired for Council Member Karen Hilton. Haskins was also quite busy repairing a couple of wooden chairs.

Further down the line, I came upon two people working on an antique Tiffany clock a woman had brought that was inherited from her husband’s grandparents.

Then we spoke with Lorraine Graves who works for the EPA and is a South Orange Resident, who mentioned that as many of the repairs as possible were being weighed to put a measure on how much was being saved from the dump.

The photos in the carousel display some of the repairs.

