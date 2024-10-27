Residents Urged to Close Windows and Avoid Livingston Circle as Multiple Essex County Units Continue to Fight Wildfire



Credits: Denzel Nieves

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston residents were urged to keep their windows closed Saturday night as the Livingston Fire Department (LFD) and mutual aid units from across Essex County continue to battle what is now being considered a wildfire spanning nearly 120 acres of land in the forested area north of Industrial Parkway and west of Eisenhower Parkway.

The fire, initially reported to the LFD as a brush fire on Industrial Parkway in the early afternoon that quickly spread due to heavy winds and dry conditions, caused the evacuation of six commercial buildings and the closure of several roads in the surrounding area.

According to Livingston Township, the extremely dry conditions, winds and difficulty in accessing the forest with no roadways have presented considerable challenges. With assistance from the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) and numerous neighboring departments, the LFD has been working tirelessly to control the spread of and ultimately extinguish the fire.

The NJFFS was called to land a helicopter near Okner Fields in Livingston for assistance as the wildfire continued to threaten nearly 50 structures in the areas between Eisenhower Parkway, Eagle Rock Avenue and Route 10. There were ultimately 15 engines and 45 firefighters on scene to assist in fighting the spreading fire.

The fire was reported to be 60% contained at approximately 7 p.m., although equipment and personnel were still stationed to prevent the spread of the fire to adjoining commercial or residential properties, according to the township. According to NJFFS, only 10 structures continued to be threatened at this time, down from 48 structures earlier in the day.

As firefighting efforts may continue to require traffic detours, residents are asked to avoid the area north and west of the Livingston Circle on Route 10.

Additionally, as the fire continues to create significant smoke conditions, residents in the area are advised to keep their windows closed until further notice. The next official update is expected at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday.

