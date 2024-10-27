The New Jersey Forest Fire Service Releases Update on Wildfire Burning Near Route 10



Credits: TAPinto File Photo

LIVINGSTON, NJ - The New Jersey Forest Fire Service have issued an update on Saturday's brush fire off of Route 10 that affected residents in East Hanover and Hanover Township. The Wildfire Update is as follows: It was an Industrial Wildfire starting in Livingston Township. New Jersey Forest Fire Service crews have made significant progress in containing a wildfire burning in the area of Route 10 (Mt Pleasant Ave) and Eisenhower Parkway in Livingston, Essex County. The Forest Fire Service continued to be in unified command with the Livingston Fire Department as of Saturday evening. Specific information released from The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is: SIZE & CONTAINMENT120 acres60% contained When full containment is achieved, the fire is expected to be approximately 190 acres. STRUCTURES THREATENED 10 structures threatened - down from 48 earlier0 structures evacuated ROAD CLOSURES Eisenhower Parkway southbound is closedNaylon Ave Dorsa AveIndustrial Parkway Route 10 (Mt Pleasant Ave) has reopenedEisenhower Parkway northbound has reopened RESOURCES DEPLOYED The Forest Fire Service is assisting the Livingston Fire Department with 15 engines and 45 firefighters FIRE CAUSE Under Investigation NEXT UPDATE The next update is expected at approximately 10 a.m. on Sunday. PRESS CONFERENCE The Livingston Fire Department and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service will host a press conference at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Livingston Fire Department Headquarters at 62 S Livingston Ave, Livingston, NJ 07039.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net