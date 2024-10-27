PREVIEW: West Orange Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m.



Credits: Township of West Orange

WEST ORANGE, NJ – The town council will be meeting at town hall on Tuesday, October 29. The beginning of the meeting will feature a proclamation about the West Orange high School ROTC and Breast Cancer Awareness. There will also be a Best Practice Survey presentation.

Public Comment In Person Only

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83486364070?pwd=RWbf8bjsGR0L07IXm4VNc1PeUFnvpJ.1

Webinar ID: 834 8636 4070

Passcode: 452237

Other topics on the agenda include:

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

Public improvements to Colonial Woods

Authorizing execution of security at the municipal building

Announcement of $44,718 grant from the Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Fund Municipal

Fixing the entire storm sewer system along Wellington Avenue

Repair of “Kiss and Go” lane at Kelly Elementary. The pavement around the grates and the inlet grates are uneven and the pavement between the inlet and manhole was sunk

And more

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net