Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    PREVIEW: West Orange Town Council Meeting on Tuesday, October 29 at 6:30 p.m.

    By TAPinto West Orange Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRiJG_0wNnjZbX00

    Credits: Township of West Orange

    WEST ORANGE, NJ – The town council will be meeting at town hall on Tuesday, October 29. The beginning of the meeting will feature a proclamation about the West Orange high School ROTC and Breast Cancer Awareness. There will also be a Best Practice Survey presentation.

    Public Comment In Person Only

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    LINK: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83486364070?pwd=RWbf8bjsGR0L07IXm4VNc1PeUFnvpJ.1

    Webinar ID: 834 8636 4070

    Passcode: 452237

    Other topics on the agenda include:

    DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

    • Public improvements to Colonial Woods
    • Authorizing execution of security at the municipal building
    • Announcement of $44,718 grant from the Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Fund Municipal
    • Fixing the entire storm sewer system along Wellington Avenue
    • Repair of “Kiss and Go” lane at Kelly Elementary. The pavement around the grates and the inlet grates are uneven and the pavement between the inlet and manhole was sunk
    • And more

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Related Search

    Town council meetingsWest OrangePublic improvementsLocal newsWest Orange West OrangePublic comments

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post12 days ago
    The One Thing Most Cats Do When They’re Truly Content (But Few Parents Notice)
    Vision Pet Care4 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt18 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post1 day ago
    Meet Moose: The Easy-Going & Lovable Tripod Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Welcome to Carter Country
    Alameda Post8 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today23 hours ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Overheated chimney to blame for South Bower row home fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    JD Vance returns to Tucson to rally Republicans and woo independents
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy