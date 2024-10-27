Bernards Township School District Aims to Help Parents With Online Safety



Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – The Bernards Township School District, as part of their Restoring Focus Collaborative, will host Session 1: Parental Controls for Personal Devices aimed at helping parents keep children safe online. The event will take place on Monday, October 28 from 7:00-8:30 PM in the Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Sean Beavers, Director of Technology at Bernards Township schools, will educate parents on tools to restrict access to questionable content on cell phones, tablets and laptops. In addition, Beavers will discuss options to further restrict content using apps and features provided by your cell carrier, ISP and wireless network.

Parents are asked to RSVP via this link .

