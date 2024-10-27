Open in App
    Bernards Township School District Aims to Help Parents With Online Safety

    By Basking Ridge Tapinto Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPKGf_0wNnjYio00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    BASKING RIDGE, NJ – The Bernards Township School District, as part of their Restoring Focus Collaborative, will host Session 1: Parental Controls for Personal Devices aimed at helping parents keep children safe online. The event will take place on Monday, October 28 from 7:00-8:30 PM in the Ridge High School Performing Arts Center. Sean Beavers, Director of Technology at Bernards Township schools, will educate parents on tools to restrict access to questionable content on cell phones, tablets and laptops. In addition, Beavers will discuss options to further restrict content using apps and features provided by your cell carrier, ISP and wireless network.

    Parents are asked to RSVP via this link .

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

