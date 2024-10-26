Open in App
    Wall Township Man Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery, Authorities Say

    By Matt Doherty,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJdPC_0wNjhoy200

    Wall Township Man Charged in Armed Bank Robbery, Prosecutors Announce

    Credits: Matt Doherty

    WALL, NJ – A local man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Bank of America branch, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

    Jeffrey L. Kniffin, 50, of Wall Township, faces several charges, including first-degree Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and fourth-degree Possession of Hollow Point Bullets.

    The incident unfolded on Wednesday, October 23, around 3:24 p.m., when Wall Township police were called to the bank on State Highway 35 following reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned that a masked man, wearing a black hoodie, glasses, a ball cap, and gloves, had entered the bank brandishing a firearm. The suspect stole over $5,000 in cash before fleeing.

    An off-duty Wall Township police officer in the area was alerted to the robbery and quickly identified a man matching the suspect's description riding a bicycle nearby. The officer followed the individual, later identified as Kniffin, to his residence on M Street, where he was ultimately apprehended without incident.

    Kniffin is currently being held at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI) pending his first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court. The case is assigned to Assistant Prosecutor Michael Luciano of the Major Crimes Bureau, though details on Kniffin’s legal representation have not been released.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Billy41
    1d ago
    Great work by the off duty officer
    View all comments

