Field Hockey: West Essex Wins Essex County Tournament, 3-2, Over Montclair



Credits: West Essex H.S.

NORTH CALDWELL, NJ – Top-seeded West Essex won the Essex County Tournament on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Montclair.

It is the sixth year in a row that the Lady Knights have defeated Montclair in the title game. Including regular-season matchups, West Essex has beaten the Mounties 26 consecutive times dating back to the 2010 season.

Adelaide Minnella and Sophia Sisco each had one goal and one assist for West Essex (16-2), and Julia Conforti also scored a goal in the win. Minnella has 36 goals and 29 assists this season, Sisco has 21 goals and 36 assists, and Conforti has 16 goals.

Katie Moran of West Essex made four saves.

