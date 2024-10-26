Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    Field Hockey: West Essex Wins Essex County Tournament, 3-2, Over Montclair

    By TAPinto West Essex Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cov0k_0wNe6UTd00

    Credits: West Essex H.S.

    NORTH CALDWELL, NJ – Top-seeded West Essex won the Essex County Tournament on Saturday with a 3-2 victory over Montclair.

    It is the sixth year in a row that the Lady Knights have defeated Montclair in the title game. Including regular-season matchups, West Essex has beaten the Mounties 26 consecutive times dating back to the 2010 season.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    Adelaide Minnella and Sophia Sisco each had one goal and one assist for West Essex (16-2), and Julia Conforti also scored a goal in the win. Minnella has 36 goals and 29 assists this season, Sisco has 21 goals and 36 assists, and Conforti has 16 goals.

    Katie Moran of West Essex made four saves.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Related Search

    Essex County tournamentWest Essex victoryField hockeyHigh school sportsWest EssexNorth Caldwell

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    Five Alameda Fall Favorites
    Alameda Post6 days ago
    St. Augustine warns of king tides flooding
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy