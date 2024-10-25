Senior Night Celebration for Gov. Livingston Boys Soccer



Credits: Stephen O’Keefe/Peak Reaction Photography

– The Gov. Livingston Boys Soccer team gathered Thursday evening at Snyder Field under the lights, not only to face Dickinson High School but to celebrate an important milestone: Senior Night. The atmosphere was festive as players, families, and fans came together to honor the senior athletes who have dedicated countless hours and hard work to the sport. As the sun dipped below the horizon, attention turned to the seniors: Harrison Woodard (captain), Damien Scis (captain), Christopher St. George, Austin Bacher-Coene, Liam Ho, Cole De Oliveira, and Max Kasper. Each player was recognized for their significant contributions to the team, both on and off the field, showcasing their leadership and dedication. Despite the emotional highs of the evening, the game proved to be a tough challenge. Dickinson High School took an early lead, scoring two goals in the first half. The Gov. Livingston team fought hard, but they were unable to close the gap, ultimately facing a 2-0 defeat. The night served as a poignant reminder of the season's ups and downs. The senior players have consistently stepped up when called upon, demonstrating remarkable tenacity and commitment. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed, as fans and teammates celebrated their journeys and achievements throughout the season. As the final whistle blew, the loss was disappointing, yet the spirit of Senior Night remained vibrant. For a glimpse of this memorable evening, be sure to check out the photo gallery by Stephen O'Keefe, capturing the special moments of the night. Looking ahead, come out on Saturday when the Highlanders host New Providence for their final home game at 2 p.m. This neighborhood rivalry promises to be an exciting game. In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, everyone is encouraged to wear pink in support of Minnette's Angels, a local foundation dedicated to assisting individuals undergoing treatment, funding research, and promoting breast health awareness. For more information about their impactful work, visit

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net