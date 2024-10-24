Open in App
    Bordentown City Hosting First-Ever "Spooktacular" Outdoor Movie Night on Friday

    By Kristin Antonello,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GOe2S_0wKHXthG00

    Credits: Kristin Antonello
    BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — In a town known for its Halloween celebrations, the City of Bordentown is adding another “spooktacular” event to the holiday's festivities. The City will be hosting its first-ever free outdoor Movie in the Park event, which will feature the classic film Hocus Pocus, on Friday, October 25 beginning at 6:30PM at the new Municipal Complex, located at 101 Park Street. The movie will begin at 7PM. The community will be able to enjoy food and drinks for purchase from local food trucks and are invited to dress up in their spookiest costumes. As parking is limited at the Municipal Complex, those attending are encouraged to use the City's free shuttle service, which will be making rounds throughout town beginning at 6PM. Free parking will be available at the Carslake Community Center, located at 207 Crosswicks Street, and the River Line parking lot on Park Street, both from which the shuttle will be making pick-ups and drop-offs. For more information about the shuttle route,
    For more information about the shuttle route, CLICK HERE . For the latest updates about the Movie in the Park event and information about the City's complimentary shuttle service and its stops, follow the City of Bordentown on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BordentownCity . Read More Local Bordentown, NJ News MORE: Bordentown City Creative Team Debuting First-Ever Jack-O-Lantern Walk at Hilltop Park

