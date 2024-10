Hamilton Township and Greater Mercer TMA Announce 'Street Smart' Campaign

Credits: Shutterstock

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ - Hamilton Township, in partnership with the Greater Mercer Transportation Management Association (TMA), the Hamilton Township School District, the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority, and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, recently launched the “Street Smart” Campaign to raise awareness about the importance of safe driving habits, especially near schools, parks, and community spaces.

The campaign will include educational programs, community outreach, and increased enforcement efforts to encourage safer road behaviors. A key focus will be ensuring that residents understand the need for mindfulness and caution when sharing the road with others, particularly during school hours and in areas of heavy foot and bicycle traffic. Hamilton Police will also increase visibility and enforcement in key areas to ensure traffic laws are followed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Mayor Jeff Martin emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating, "As our community continues to grow, it is more important than ever that we are mindful of pedestrians, cyclists, and other vehicles on our roads. The Street Smart campaign reminds us that we are all responsible for keeping Hamilton safe. By working together, we can create a safer environment for everyone, whether walking to school, biking through our neighborhoods, or driving through town."

Greater Mercer TMA, a regional transportation management association, will provide resources and guidance to support Hamilton’s efforts, ensuring residents can access the latest information on pedestrian and cycling safety.

Residents are encouraged to follow the campaign’s activities and learn more about how they can contribute to safer streets by visiting the Township’s website or following updates on social media platforms.

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net