Halloween Glow Party and Night Market to Light Up Asbury Park



Asbury Park to Shine with Halloween Glow Party and Night Market

Credits: Market Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ – The spookiest and brightest event of the season is set to light up Asbury Park. The Halloween Glow Party and Night Market will take place on Friday, October 25th, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the historic Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, located at 1300 Ocean Avenue. Hosted by Night Market Asbury Park, Asbury Park Bazaar, and Asbury Park Boardwalk, this 21+ event promises an unforgettable night filled with glowing costumes, vibrant street foods, shopping, and dancing under the blacklights.

Guests are encouraged to dress in their most eye-catching neon or glow-in-the-dark attire, complete with glow sticks and LED accessories, to fully embrace the party’s glow-up theme. Near the stage, participants can show off their costumes that shine brightly under the blacklight. A food bazaar featuring pop-up vendors like Mozzarepas, Tokio Sushi Truck, and Cubita Truck will offer delicious eats, while 12 local vendors will provide unique shopping experiences, including glow face painting and handmade crafts.

Music lovers will enjoy the electrifying beats of DJ Pepeloco, who will keep the energy high all night long. The event will also feature fun activities such as cornhole, a glow-in-the-dark photo station, and multiple on-site bars offering drinks to keep the party going. Don’t miss out on sponsor activations and other surprises as you enjoy the night!

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show, available through Ticketmaster. This indoor, rain-or-shine event is 21+ only, with no re-entry allowed. Be sure to get your tickets early for a glowing Halloween celebration you won’t forget!

