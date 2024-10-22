Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    Halloween Glow Party and Night Market to Light Up Asbury Park

    By Matt Doherty,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gfJWy_0wHbU0Do00

    Asbury Park to Shine with Halloween Glow Party and Night Market

    Credits: Market Asbury Park

    ASBURY PARK, NJ – The spookiest and brightest event of the season is set to light up Asbury Park. The Halloween Glow Party and Night Market will take place on Friday, October 25th, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 11:00 PM at the historic Grand Arcade of Convention Hall, located at 1300 Ocean Avenue. Hosted by Night Market Asbury Park, Asbury Park Bazaar, and Asbury Park Boardwalk, this 21+ event promises an unforgettable night filled with glowing costumes, vibrant street foods, shopping, and dancing under the blacklights.

    Guests are encouraged to dress in their most eye-catching neon or glow-in-the-dark attire, complete with glow sticks and LED accessories, to fully embrace the party’s glow-up theme. Near the stage, participants can show off their costumes that shine brightly under the blacklight. A food bazaar featuring pop-up vendors like Mozzarepas, Tokio Sushi Truck, and Cubita Truck will offer delicious eats, while 12 local vendors will provide unique shopping experiences, including glow face painting and handmade crafts.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    Music lovers will enjoy the electrifying beats of DJ Pepeloco, who will keep the energy high all night long. The event will also feature fun activities such as cornhole, a glow-in-the-dark photo station, and multiple on-site bars offering drinks to keep the party going. Don’t miss out on sponsor activations and other surprises as you enjoy the night!

    Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show, available through Ticketmaster. This indoor, rain-or-shine event is 21+ only, with no re-entry allowed. Be sure to get your tickets early for a glowing Halloween celebration you won’t forget!

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida29 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaints Over Price that Has Quadrupled
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
    MarketRealist1 day ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    North Salem to Receive $1.25 Million for Sewer Project
    TAPinto.net2 days ago
    He Parked in Front of the ‘Wrong House’ – So 7 New Yorkers Carjacked, Beat and Killed Him!
    jackandkitty.com1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA19 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today21 hours ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Why This Wildlife Center in Massachusetts Needs Your Help Carving 1,000 Pumpkins
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    The historic Castle in downtown Beaufort nixes Halloween this year
    Explore Beaufort SC13 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    2-Ingredient, 2-Minute Chocolate Fudge: Quick, Easy, and Delicious
    Golden Glitter15 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy