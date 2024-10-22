Springfield Mourns the Passing of Police Officer John Paul Patrick



Springfield Police Officer John Paul Patrick

SPRINGFIELD, NJ – Officer John Paul Patrick of the Springfield Police Department died on Monday, Oct. 21.

Officer Patrick suffered a medical episode on Oct. 6 while he was on active duty.

Officer Patrick joined the Springfield Police Department in 2007 after graduating from the Cape May County Police Academy. After spending the early part of his career as a patrol officer, Patrick was assigned as an Investigator within the Investigative Division from 2018 through 2021, where he excelled in investigations involving all forms of cybercrime and fraud, having achieved the status of a Certified Fraud Examiner on his personal time, according to Springfield Chief of Police John Cook.During his time in the Investigative Division, Patrick was assigned on loan to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit for several months and received a vast amount of training from the National White Collar Crime Center.Patrick received additional training and became an instructor in Ballistic Shield, Defensive Tactics, and BLS, as well as being a field training officer. He was also one of the newest members of Springfield's ARRIVE team. Patrick is being posthumously promoted to the rank of detective. He is survived by a wife and two young children.“He will be sorely missed,” Chief Cook said. “Please keep Detective John Paul Patrick and his family in your prayers.”

