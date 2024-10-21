Open in App
    Essex County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day To Be Held In Cedar Grove

    By TAPinto Verona/Cedar Grove Staff,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmhQK_0wH3TnFY00

    https://www.shutterstock.com/image-photo/usa-new-jersey-south-plainfield-cornellduilier-1284280639

    Credits: Photo by Danita Delimont

    CEDAR GROVE, NJ - Essex County residents are invited to dispose of their household hazardous waste.

    Essex County and the Essex County Utilities Authority are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, November 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Essex County Public Works Department, located at 99 West Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove.

    Essex County says all containers must be five gallons or smaller, or up to 10 pounds. Materials being collected include:

    Pesticides and herbicides

    Paint thinners and solvents

    Oil-based paints and stains

    Chemistry sets

    Barbecue propane tanks

    Pool chemicals

    Automotive fluids

    Darkroom and photographic chemicals

    Lithium and NiCad batteries

    Fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts

    Mercury and products containing mercury

    Gasoline and kerosene

    Household cleaning fluids

    Car batteries

    Home fire extinguishers

    Driveway sealer and aerosol spray paints

    “There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations,”  said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

