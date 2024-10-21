Essex County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day To Be Held In Cedar Grove



Credits: Photo by Danita Delimont

CEDAR GROVE, NJ - Essex County residents are invited to dispose of their household hazardous waste.

Essex County and the Essex County Utilities Authority are sponsoring a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day on Saturday, November 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at the Essex County Public Works Department, located at 99 West Bradford Avenue in Cedar Grove.

Essex County says all containers must be five gallons or smaller, or up to 10 pounds. Materials being collected include:

Pesticides and herbicides

Paint thinners and solvents

Oil-based paints and stains

Chemistry sets

Barbecue propane tanks

Pool chemicals

Automotive fluids

Darkroom and photographic chemicals

Lithium and NiCad batteries

Fluorescent light bulbs and ballasts

Mercury and products containing mercury

Gasoline and kerosene

Household cleaning fluids

Car batteries

Home fire extinguishers

Driveway sealer and aerosol spray paints

“There are some materials that should be removed from our regular waste stream because of their hazardous nature. This collection day provides our residents a place to properly and safely dispose of contaminants, protecting our precious environment for future generations,” said Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr.

