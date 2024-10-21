Weekend Sports Recap: Sayreville Football Beats Montgomery 7-0, Girls Soccer Eliminated from GMC Tournament



Sayreville junior Joseph Curbelo catches 15-yard touchdown in 7-0 win over Montgomery.

Credits: JoeDiamonds (YouTube)

SAYREVILLE, NJ – Sayreville War Memorial only had two sports play this past weekend, resulting in a win for Football and a loss for Girls Soccer.

Football

Sayreville War Memorial won their third game of the season, defeating Montgomery 7-0 on Friday, Oct. 18. The only touchdown of the game came off a 15-yard catch from junior Joseph Curbelo.

Sayreville will play their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25.

Girls Soccer

Sayreville ended their season with a 1-0 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the GMC Tournament. The Bombers ended their season with a 5-7-1 record and placed fourth in the Red Division of the Greater Middlesex Conference.

