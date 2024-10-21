Open in App
    Weekend Sports Recap: Sayreville Football Beats Montgomery 7-0, Girls Soccer Eliminated from GMC Tournament

    By Charlie Cangialosi III,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rh20P_0wGC7fBu00

    Sayreville junior Joseph Curbelo catches 15-yard touchdown in 7-0 win over Montgomery.

    Credits: JoeDiamonds (YouTube)

    SAYREVILLE, NJ – Sayreville War Memorial only had two sports play this past weekend, resulting in a win for Football and a loss for Girls Soccer.

    Football

    Sayreville War Memorial won their third game of the season, defeating Montgomery 7-0 on Friday, Oct. 18. The only touchdown of the game came off a 15-yard catch from junior Joseph Curbelo.

    Sayreville will play their final game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 25.

    Girls Soccer

    Sayreville ended their season with a 1-0 loss to St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round of the GMC Tournament. The Bombers ended their season with a 5-7-1 record and placed fourth in the Red Division of the Greater Middlesex Conference.

