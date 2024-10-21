Livingston Recreation & Senior Services to Host 14th Annual Trunk or Treat



LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston’s Recreation & Senior Services Department invites residents to its annual “Trunk or Treat” event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Eastman Building parking lot, located at 290 West Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Trunk or Treat offers a safe way for kids to “Trick-or-Treat” as youngsters walk from vehicle to vehicle in the parking lot to collect treats while showing off their costumes.

This year’s festivities include a Halloween costume contest, a family photo booth, a candy guessing contest and a decorated vehicle contest. The costume contest will feature six categories with two winners to be selected in each category. Winners will receive a special prize.

Additionally, food trucks from Turano’s Pizza Kitchen and Mister Softee will be on site for the duration of the event.

Although registration to participate in Trunk or Treat is not required, residents, businesses and organizations interested in decorating a vehicle for the annual Decorated Vehicle Contest must register by Friday, Oct. 25.

Limited parking spaces are available, and there will be a prize for the best-decorated car. Any vehicles participating in Trunk or Treat and the decorated vehicle contest are asked to provide their own treats (pre-packaged only) and be prepared for a large crowd.

Those interested in decorating a vehicle for the contest should contact Program Supervisor Joe Gill at jgill@livingstonnj.org .

General parking for the Trunk or Treat event is available in the parking lot and parking garage.

Also later this week, the recreation department will host its annual two-night Haunted Walk at the Livingston Senior/Community Center, 204 Hillside Avenue. Volunteers are still needed for this event, which offers residents an opportunity to “take a twisted walk through the woods where the dead have risen to life.” CLICK HERE to learn more about this event and how to volunteer.

For additional questions about Livingston's 2024 Trunk or Treat and Haunted Walk events, contact the Recreation & Senior Services department at 973-535-7925 (option 0) or recreation@livingstonnj.org .

