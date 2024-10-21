Open in App
    Roselle Park's Nicholas Florio Recognized at Statewide Senior Citizen Art Show

    By Jason DeAlessi,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M90qR_0wGBIzWn00

    Credits: Shutterstock

    ROSELLE PARK, NJ - Professional and non-professional artists ages 60 and up from all 21 counties had the opportunity to submit work for the 58 th annual New Jersey Senior Citizens Art Show. Roselle Park's Nicholas Florio won first place in Union County and an honorable mention at the state level for his works on paper.

    His artwork titled “Vigilant Highlanders” was in the non-professional artist group and was among 13 other recognized artists from across Union County.

    “We are proud to share that Union County is home to some amazing award-winning senior artists!” said Union County Commissioner Chair Kimberly Palmieri-Mouded. “Congratulations to these outstanding residents for their well-deserved recognition. Their artwork is truly remarkable and a testament to the talent and creativity that continues to flow through our thriving senior community.”

    Florio's work can be viewed online through the state gallery's website .

    Read more Arts & Entertainment news in Roselle Park:

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

