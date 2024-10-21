Open in App
    Fire Displaces Two Families on Marcellus Ave: Woodland Park Community Rallies to Offer Support

    By Gabriella Dragone,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnA5z_0wFv1HQY00

    Credits: TAPinto File Photo

    WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Monday morning, a large fire devastated a home on Marcellus Ave, displacing two families and leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs, Mayor Tracy Kallert announced.

    According to a statement, five adults and one baby were able to escape the blaze safely, but two individuals—one resident and one firefighter—were transported to the hospital.

    In response to the tragedy, the Borough of Woodland Park is calling on residents to help the displaced families as they navigate this difficult time. Donations of basic necessities are urgently needed. Borough Hall has organized a collection, seeking essential items such as clothing, toiletries, baby supplies, and gift cards for grocery stores, pharmacies, and retailers like Target and Kohls.

    How You Can Help: Woodland Park is collecting the following items to assist the families:

    For Family 1:

    • Men’s Large shirt and size 32 pants
    • Women’s Large or XL shirt and pants
    • Boys’ 24-month clothing
    • Size 6 diapers

    For Family 2:

    • Men’s Medium shirt and size 34 pants
    • Women’s Large and Medium shirts
    • Size 32 pants

    Additional items needed:

    • Baby items (high chair, pack’n play)
    • Shampoo, toiletries, and towels

    The community is encouraged to drop off donations at Woodland Park Borough Hall, located at 5 Brophy Lane, Monday through Friday between 8:30 AM and 4:30 PM.

    “A heartfelt “Thank You” goes out to the Woodland Park Police Department, First Aid Squad, and Fire Department, as well as the neighboring fire departments from Totowa, Little Falls, Paterson, Haledon, and others who responded to the emergency,” Kallert said. “Their bravery and quick response helped save lives and contain the damage.”

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Josh Epstein
    1d ago
    what house number on marcellus?
