Summit NJ High School: Police Investigate Threat Alert

Summit High School.

SUMMIT, NJ -- The Summit Police Department stated that, as of 12:52 p.m., Summit High School is currently under a shelter in place after receiving information regarding a threat to the school. Summit Police are currently at the school investigating the threat. Please do not come to Summit High School or call the office at this time. Police say further communication will be forthcoming.

