    Save the Date: Venetian Masterpiece Dinner in Nutley Oct. 29

    By The Hudson Rose,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47PElX_0wEOkSNt00

    Credits: The Hudson Rose
    Join us on Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to -9 p.m. for an unforgettable evening featuring the exquisite wines of Montecariano, presented by the Venetian winemaker Matteo Galtarossa. Our talented chef and Food Network Chopped Champion, Andrew Riccatelli, will be creating a special Veneto-inspired menu designed to complement these remarkable wines. Limited seating available. $150 pp. Click the photo gallery reserve your spot now! The Hudson Rose is located at 238 Franklin Ave. Nutley NJ.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

