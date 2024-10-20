Save the Date: Venetian Masterpiece Dinner in Nutley Oct. 29



Credits: The Hudson Rose

Join us on Tuesday, October 29, from 6 to -9 p.m. for an unforgettable evening featuring the exquisite wines of Montecariano, presented by the Venetian winemaker Matteo Galtarossa. Our talented chef and Food Network Chopped Champion, Andrew Riccatelli, will be creating a special Veneto-inspired menu designed to complement these remarkable wines. Limited seating available. $150 pp. Click the photo gallery reserve your spot now! The Hudson Rose is located at 238 Franklin Ave. Nutley NJ.

