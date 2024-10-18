Open in App
    Rahway Summer Reading Challenge Turns Students into Superheroes!

    By Rahway Public Schools and TAPinto Rahway,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KDWSN_0wE099km00

    Reading Superheroes in Rahway!

    Credits: Rahway Public Schools

    RAHWAY, NJ — This summer, the Rahway Public School District challenged its elementary students to become “Reading Superheroes.”

    Students were required to follow a three-step process:

    1. Read WHATEVER they wanted! Students were encouraged to share their reading choices with their parents or guardians.  For those unsure about what to read, the school provided a collection of books called “What Should I Read?” curated by teachers for Pre-K to grade 6 students.
    2. Log their superpower progress. To receive credit for their reading efforts, students logged their reading minutes in the Summer Reading Log . The log could be downloaded and printed as needed, and paper copies were also available in school offices.
    3. Earn prizes for reading. Students who read 20 minutes every day for 10 days received a raffle ticket for a prize drawing in September. Reading a book from the "What Should I Read?" list for 20 minutes daily for 10 days earned two raffle tickets. Upon returning to school in September, students turned in their reading logs to the school librarian.

    Superintendent of Schools Dr. Aleya Shoieb and Program Supervisor Ms. Stephanie Holobinko visited each elementary school and, along with building administrators and school librarians, awarded students with reading medals and certificates for completing the challenge.

    The district intends to continue challenging its students throughout the 2024-2025 school year in the area of reading.  Reading medals will be awarded to students as a way to celebrate their successes.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

