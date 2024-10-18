

Stateliners Dominate Senior Day with 5-0 Sweep Over Warren Hills October 17, 2024.

Credits: TAPinto Phillipsburg Staff Photo | Candid Captures by Kristina

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - The Phillipsburg High School girl’s tennis team lost just four games all match long in a 5-0 victory over winless Warren Hills in a Skyland Conference match on the Stateliners Senior Day on Thursday at the Phillipsburg Athletic Complex.

P’burg improved to 8-6 overall which represents its most victories in a season since going 8-8 in 2017.

Alessandra Tolentino at first singles and Julie Kontoh and Mia Dy at first doubles won their matches 6-0, 6-0. The second doubles team of Marissa Kozak and Jessica Bonilla won 6-1, 6-0, Ella Burke at No. 2 singles won 6-1, 6-1 and Arunima Dhammi at third singles won 6-2, 6-1.

The Stateliners close the season with away matches at Watchung Hills (today) and Bound Brook (Tuesday) before finishing the season with a home match with Franklin on Wednesday.

Warren Hills fell to 0-15 on the season.

Phillipsburg 5, Warren Hills 0

First singles – Alessandra Tolentino, P, def. Olivia Collum 6-0, 6-0

Second singles – Ella Burke P, def. Giulia Pallari 6-1 6-1

Third singles – Arunima Dhammi, P, def. Sheila Bazelais 6-2, 6-0

First doubles – Julie Kontoh and Mia Dy, P, def. Dalia Varela and Grace Jannarone 6-0, 6-0

Second doubles – Marissa Kozak and Jessica Bonilla, P, def. Madelyn Weatherspoon and Milo Wormeck 6-1, 6-0.

