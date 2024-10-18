Open in App
    Red Bank Continues Second Phase of Test Pit Program to Identify Water Service Line Materials

    By E. SCOTT WINGERTER,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uU1a1_0wC8J0Cm00

    Credits: Borough of Red Bank

    RED BANK, NJ: The Borough of Red Bank has entered the second phase of its Test Pit program to identify water service line materials throughout the town.

    This phase focuses on addresses across the East Side, with completion expected by the first quarter of 2025.

    What is pitting? Pitting involves digging small test holes, or "pits," to physically inspect the material of water service lines. This allows the Borough to confirm whether any lines are made of lead and need replacement.

    Please note that West Side addresses have already been completed.

    During this phase, workers will cut into curb boxes, and while some concrete cutting will take place, all areas will remain fully passable, and pedestrian and vehicle traffic will not be disrupted.

    For more details and to see if your address is included, click HERE for the Public Information on the Lead Service Line Test.

