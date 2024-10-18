Red Bank Continues Second Phase of Test Pit Program to Identify Water Service Line Materials



Credits: Borough of Red Bank

RED BANK, NJ: The Borough of Red Bank has entered the second phase of its Test Pit program to identify water service line materials throughout the town.

This phase focuses on addresses across the East Side, with completion expected by the first quarter of 2025.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

What is pitting? Pitting involves digging small test holes, or "pits," to physically inspect the material of water service lines. This allows the Borough to confirm whether any lines are made of lead and need replacement.

Please note that West Side addresses have already been completed.

During this phase, workers will cut into curb boxes, and while some concrete cutting will take place, all areas will remain fully passable, and pedestrian and vehicle traffic will not be disrupted.

For more details and to see if your address is included, click HERE for the Public Information on the Lead Service Line Test.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

Support Red Bank Small Businesses!

Support our Sponsors!

TAPinto Red Bank is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

52% of our readers have purchased a product or service from a TAPinto marketing partner! 52%!

If you enjoyed this article, please “Like” and “Follow” us on the TAPinto Red Bank Facebook page , and sign up for our daily e-news to stay updated on everything happening in Red Bank.

Don't forget to share this article with your friends and family!

Know a local story we should cover? Email Editor E. Scott Wingerter and let him know!

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net