    Deadline to Register for Discovery Day at Robbinsville High School is Friday

    By Colum Motherway,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBRPT_0wAPwQcg00

    Credits: Nemesis FRC2590

    ROBBINSVILLE, NJ - Robbinsville elementary school students will have the opportunity to explore their imagination with a day of engineering challenges that combine physics, math and entertainment later this month.

    Robbinsville High School’s award-winning robotics team, Nemesis FRC2590, is hosting their annual Discovery Day on October 26-27.

    The STEM camp is aimed at students between 4th and 8th grade with four sessions available over the two days. Sessions, set to be held in the Technology Lab at RHS, run from 8:45 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on both days. Space is limited and registration is required by Friday, October 18. Registration is just $60 per student.

    Stephanie Kovacs, one of the team's mentors, told TAPinto Robbinsville that for most students this will be their first experience with STEM learning outside of the classroom, sharing her hope that their participation will help them make the decision to get more excited about robotics and other STEM education as they advance in their academic careers.

    “Having the chance to drive our world champion robot and see the FIRST Lego League competition teams gives students an idea of paths to pursue as they go forward.”

    There will be plenty of learning opportunities for students who attend the camp which will benefit them in the field of technology, Kovacs said, adding that students will learn about the tech lab, the tools in it, and what Nemesis does. They will learn about how the team works together, and see the results of that work, she said.

    “They will also see how to solve a problem when there is no ‘right answer’, which is a skill they will use throughout their career,” Kovacs said.

