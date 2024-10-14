Hamilton Library to Host Free Outdoor Movie Night this Saturday



Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

HAMILTON, NJ - Cuddle up under a warm blanket and beat back the cold with hot chocolate this Saturday, October 19, when the Hamilton Township Public Library hosts a free outdoor movie night.

Featuring the spooky fun of family friendly Hotel Transylvania, those in attendance will also enjoy free popcorn on the library lawn. Showtime is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Registration is requested.

