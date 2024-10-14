Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • TAPinto.net

    Hamilton Library to Host Free Outdoor Movie Night this Saturday

    By TAPinto Hamilton Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBCoq_0w7OSpnw00

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    HAMILTON, NJ -  Cuddle up under a warm blanket and beat back the cold with hot chocolate this Saturday, October 19, when the Hamilton Township Public Library hosts a free outdoor movie night.

    CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

    Featuring the spooky fun of family friendly Hotel Transylvania, those in attendance will also enjoy free popcorn on the library lawn. Showtime is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

    Registration is requested.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Do Nothing Cake: The Easiest, Most Delicious Cake You’ll Ever Make
    Recipe Roundup12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Crews continue search for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile20 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    5Q4: Baby the Cat
    Alameda Post29 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    How To Develop A Decluttering Mindset!
    Declutterbuzz27 days ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    For the Kids: Truck & Tractor Day
    Maria Shimizu Christensen4 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Take Charge! How To Organize Everything In your Home
    Declutterbuzz21 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy