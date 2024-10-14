Open in App
    Harvey Volleyball Rolls to Another Sweep

    By Halston Media Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038hVK_0w6CKwq000

    Casey Kelly of South Salem serving for Harvey.

    Credits: Gabe Palacio

    KATONAH, N.Y. - Harvey’s varsity volleyball team earned a 3-0 sweep of Storm King School on Wednesday, Oct. 9, on the road in Cornwall-on-Hudson in a non-league contest. It was the seventh sweep of an opponent by the Harvey girls who have amassed 10 wins against only two losses so far this season.

    The host Cougars, hoping to avenge a Harvey sweep last month, got off to a good start in the first set before the visiting Cavs rallied to take the opening set and go on to two easier victories in sets two and three to take the match.

    In set one, Storm King adjusted well to Harvey's serves early on and managed to give the Cavs a battle for the lead. It took the Cavs until halfway into the set to take control. Senior captain Giselle Grant's serves proved too much for the Cougars to handle, as she methodically picked her spots and closed out the set with six consecutive serves, giving Harvey a 25-17 win.

    “Giselle's serving performance in the first set really set us up for the rest of the game,” said Harvey coach Denis Arnautovic. “When Giselle finished the set with an ace, you could feel all the momentum and confidence shift to our side."

    In set two, junior Casey Kelly of South Salem took off where Grant had stopped. Of her 15 total sets Kelly had four aces and took Storm's defense apart. In addition, Kelly had 12 assists that led to five kills by ninth grader Olivia Bailey, one by senior Emily Sorio of Mount Kisco, and one more by junior Sara Strnad of Katonah. The Cavs won the second set 25-9.

    The third set was like the second with Harvey taking control from the beginning and bringing the game to a swift end with a 25-9 victory.

    The Cavs will suit up for their next match on Wednesday, Oct. 16 against HVAL opponent Westover School in Middlebury, Connecticut.

    Article courtesy of The Harvey School.

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

