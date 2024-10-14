Submit Your Photos for Hamilton's 2025 Calendar



Credits: Shutterstock

HAMILTON, NJ - Time is running out for residents and businesses to submit photos for the 2025 calendar.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FREE TAPINTO.NET NEWSLETTER

Celebrating the theme of “Hamilton History,” photograph submissions should showcase the “unique historical moments, landmarks, and stories that make our town special.”

A selection committee will choose featured photos and photographers will be credited for their work. Photographs and the mandatory signed disclosure form must be submitted online by October 16.

The 2024 calendar celebrated Hamilton Township's e mployees, first responders, volunteers, board and commission members, and elected officials,

DOWNLOAD THE FREE TAPINTO APP FOR MORE LOCAL NEWS. AVAILABLE IN THE APPLE STORE AND THE GOOGLE PLAY STORE .

For more local news, visit TAPinto.net