    Submit Your Photos for Hamilton's 2025 Calendar

    By TAPinto Hamilton Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmmcf_0w60c7tN00

    Credits: Shutterstock

    HAMILTON, NJ - Time is running out for residents and businesses to submit photos for the 2025 calendar.

    Celebrating the theme of “Hamilton History,” photograph submissions should showcase the “unique historical moments, landmarks, and stories that make our town special.”

    A selection committee will choose featured photos and photographers will be credited for their work. Photographs and the mandatory signed disclosure form must be submitted online by October 16.

    The 2024 calendar celebrated Hamilton Township's e mployees, first responders, volunteers, board and commission members, and elected officials,

