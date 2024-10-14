Open in App
    Drop In Playdates at Hamilton Township Library

    By TAPinto Hamilton Staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKfQ3_0w60c1b100

    Credits: TAPinto.net File Photo

    HAMILTON, NJ -  The Hamilton Township Library is once again hosting drop in playdates.

    Slated for Tuesday, October 15 and Monday, October 28, the two-hour sessions, running from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. will offer children six months to five-years old the opportunity to take part in a number of activities including duplos, dot markers, puzzles, crafts, sensory activities, and socialization.

    No registration is required.

