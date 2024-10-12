Open in App
    Friends of Yorktown Parks and Rec Hole-in-one Contest Renamed in Honor of Sean Patrick Murphy

    By Halson Media Staff,

    2 days ago

    YORKTOWN, N.Y—The Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation Annual Hole in One Contest was held on Sept. 22, at the Links at Valley Fields. The successful event was sponsored by Tee Bar and Grill and Giordano Builders. Doc James and the Sports Barn provided gift certificates.

    During the event, an announcement was made renaming it  “The Annual Sean Patrick Murphy Memorial Hole in One Contest” in honor of Sean. Sean was a founding member of the organization in 2021 and was instrumental in getting the organization off the ground.

    Article courtesy of the Friends of Yorktown Parks and Recreation

    For more local news, visit TAPinto.net

